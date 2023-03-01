We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Health Cod Liver Oil & Glucosamine Sulphate 50 Caps

Tesco Health Cod Liver Oil & Glucosamine Sulphate 50 Caps

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.00

£0.10/each

Cod liver oil, glucosamine sulphate and multivitamins food supplement.
A daily supplement to support general wellbeing. †Formulated with Vitamin D which supports the maintenance of normal bones and muscle function. Vitamin C which supports normal collagen formation for the normal function of cartilage and bones.Joint Care†. Supports muscles & bones†. 1 2 a day. Vitamin A, 400µg RE, 50%*, Vitamin D3, 5.0µg, 100%*, Vitamin C, 12mg, 15%*, Cod Liver Oil, 500mg, , providing EPA and DHA, 62mg, , Glucosamine, 393mg, , equivalent to Glucosamine Sulphate, 500mg, . *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value. No NRV established.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucosamine Sulphate Dipotassium Chloride (Crustacean), Cod Liver Oil (Fish), Capsule Shell [Beef Gelatine, Humectant (Glycerol), Colour (Plain Caramel)], Thickener (White and Yellow Beeswax), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Alpha-Tocopherol), Vitamin D.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

50 Servings

Net Contents

50 Capsules

View all Cod Liver Oil & Omega 3

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here