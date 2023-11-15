Scholl Blister Plasters Mixed Sizes 5 Pack

SCHOLL BLISTER PLASTERS MIXED SIZES 5PK

Relieves Blister Pain Instantly* - *Cushions and protects the area to provide instant pain relief Facilitates the healing process** - **Absorbs small amounts of fluid to promote an optimal environment for skin/blisters to heal How does hydrocolloid technology work? - Stays firmly in place / Lasts up to 7 days - Latex free Blister plasters are also available in: Mixed plasters: Mixture of large, small and toe plasters. Large plasters: Ideal for large blisters or blisters on heels. Toe plasters: Ideal for blisters on toes.

Over 100 Years of Expertise

Scholl and their logos are trademarks of the Reckitt Benckiser Group.