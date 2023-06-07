We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kleenex Ultra Soft XL Tissues Compact Box 40 Sheets

4.5(267)
Kleenex Ultra Soft XL Tissues Compact Box 40 Sheets
Out and about?Be ready to face it all with Kleenex® pocket packs tissues.
Life can be messy, but that doesn't mean we can't face it with a little bit of luxury. Give you and your family the royal treatment with Kleenex® Ultra Soft, our premium tissues that are kinder to your skin. Perfect for blotting lipstick, dabbing makeup, or every snuffle or sad movie, Kleenex® Ultra Soft tissues are by your side.Gentle on your skin and silky to the touch, give your skin a little extra TLC with Kleenex® Ultra Soft tissues.Stock up with a compact pack of Kleenex® Ultra Soft tissues so you'll never be caught without your favourite soft and silky tissues.Our boxes are 100% recyclable and 100% of the fibres used in Kleenex® Brand tissues comes from sustainable sources which supports a positive change for forests and people around the world.Enjoy a softer, gentler touch. Our Kleenex® Ultra Soft tissues are extra gentle on noses, mouths and faces. Give your skin the luxe treatment you deserve with Kleenex® Ultra Soft tissues, ready to tackle any challenge.If you've got a soft spot for the finer things in life, trust Kleenex® Ultra Soft tissues to leave your skin feeling its best, no matter what. That's why our customers rate them 9.4 out of 10 for softness*.*In a 2020 consumer use test on softnessIf you've got a soft spot for the finer things in life, pamper yourself with silky Kleenex® ultra soft tissues. Enjoy a VIP experience every time you grab one.
Kleenex; tissues; tissue; box tissues; paper tissues; paper hankies; facial tissues; face tissues; box of tissues; boxed tissues; Kleenex Original; soft tissue; tissue packs; Soft; soft tissues; Tesco tissues; Cold & Flu; Hay Fever; Allergy; Ultrasoft; Kleenex UltrasoftTissues 40 x 3 ply, 29 x 26.5cm. Total 3m²FSC -FSC® Mix, Paper / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C013545, www.fsc.org® /™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates. © KCWW.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Disposable Tissues Kimberly-Clark Limited Tadworth, Surrey
Beautifully soft & silky40 tissues per box - 29 x 26.5 cm. 3 ply TissueFSC - paper from responsible sourcesBig Tissue Smaller Box
Pack size: 40SHT

