Tesco Calorie Controlled Spaghetti Carbonara 380g
Each pack
- Energy
- 1371kJ
-
- 324kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.7g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.6g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.8g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.80g
- 30%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 376kJ / 89kcal
Product Description
- Cooked spaghetti and smoked ham in a cheese sauce.
- As with all of our Tesco Ready Meals enjoy as oven ready meal or as a microwave meal for your convenience.
- Low Fat Recipe 1371kJ / 324kcal
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Skimmed Milk, Water, Smoked Ham (9%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Single Cream (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Onion, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Pork Gelatine, English Mustard [Water, Mustard Flour, Salt, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric], Salt, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W / 900W 4 mins 30 secs / 4 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W / 900W 7 mins 30 secs / 7 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Stir well before serving.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer sleeve.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (365g**)
|Energy
|376kJ / 89kcal
|1371kJ / 324kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|4.7g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|13.4g
|48.9g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|5.8g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|3.7g
|Protein
|5.4g
|19.7g
|Salt
|0.49g
|1.80g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 380g typically weighs 365g.
|-
|-
|Weight Watchers® SmartPoints® Value 9 per 365g serving. *The SmartPoints® value for this product was calculated by Tesco and is provided for informational purposes only. This is not an endorsement, sponsorship or approval of this product or its manufacturer by Weight Watchers International, Inc., the owner of the Weight Watchers® and SmartPoints® registered trademarks.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
