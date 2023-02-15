We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Pukka Radiance Organic Herbal Tea 20 Sachts 36G

4.6(11)Write a review
Pukka Radiance Organic Herbal Tea 20 Sachts 36G
£4.00
£11.11/100g

Product Description

  • Naturally caffeine-free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown
  • 1% for the Planet.
  • Made with purpose. Caring for the planet is in our nature.
  • The gentlest way to inner radiance.
  • FairWild™ nettle picked from the wild, with dandelion root and fennel seed cooled by peppermint and aloe vera.
  • Beauty shines
  • Each sip a glow that flows into sparkles inside out. Drink in the morning for a fresh start.
  • The Pukka story
  • Ever since Tim and Sebastian founded Pukka we have remained true to our mission of connecting people to the beauty and power of nature. We blend only the finest organic herbs using a mastery of science and traditional wisdom, nurturing both you and our beautiful planet with every delicious sip.
  • Bring these incredible herbs alive
  • 45% FairWild™ certified ingredients (nettle, licorice) by dried weight. Visit www.fairwild.org. 69.5% fair trade ingredients certified according to the Fair for Life Standard - nettle, fennel, licorice.
  • Soil Association Organic - Non-UK Agriculture
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
  • Organic
  • Formerly cleanse
  • With nettle, peppermint and fennel
  • Naturally caffeine-free
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 36G

Information

Ingredients

Nettle Leaf (40%), Peppermint Leaf (25%), Sweet Fennel Seed (24.5%), Dandelion Root, Licorice Root, Aloe Vera Inner Leaf

Preparation and Usage

  • Boil only what you need, 100°C 210°F, 5-15 mins

Number of uses

20 Count

Name and address

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • The Herb House,
  • Keynsham,
  • BS31 2GN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • The Herb House,
  • Keynsham,
  • BS31 2GN,
  • UK.
  • www.pukkaherbs.com
  • pukkaherbs.com
  • herbhouse@pukkaherbs.com

Net Contents

36g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

11 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Wonderful flavour.

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

I knew from the moment I opened my pack of teabags that I would love them, the gentle aroma of fennel and peppermint was very tempting. I wasn't disappointed, full of flavour but not overpowering and my tummy feels less bloated and sluggish after drinking a cup. I like the way that each teabag is individually wrapped, keeping in the flavour and freshness. Based on my experience, I am happy to recommend these teabags.

Surprisingly nice flavour

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

It's not often I enjoy herbal tea but this one was surprisingly pleasant. The sweet combination of licorice root, peppermint & fennel really works to balance out the bitterness of the nettle & dandelion so it's a more enjoyable taste. As far as radiance goes my skin is definitely clearer.

Lovely tea

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

I have struggled for years to find a herbal tea I like the flavour of and can actually drink: I love this one and find it really sets me up for the day. Will definitely hunt out all the other flavours now.

Tastes better than it smells

3 stars

A Pukka Customer

This tea has a really strong smell, so much so you can smell the tea through the packaging. I personally found it had an overpowering smell and I found this slightly off putting, however, it actually tasted a lot better and I found it quite cleansing.

Fantastic

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

I feel so much better. Much healthier and more rejuvenated. I feel like I have more energy. It has made my gut feel happier and much healthier. It is so easy to make, just like your cuppa in the morning. Takes about 5 minutes to brew and so wonderful to drink. I enjoyed it a lot over the Christmas break.

Fab little wake up tea

4 stars

A Pukka Customer

Firstly this tea smells divine and secondly it takes you to a chilled place and gives you a fabulous sense of calm I also found that this was a great stomach settler. I suffer from heartburn and found this to soothe my symptoms. All around a great tea that I will for sure be buying in the future

Great features

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

I already know this product and was buying in the past, i didn't know why i stop, i live it cold and being with me to the gym is really fresh and tasty! I really recommend this product to everyone wanna cleanse

Perfect Herbal Tea

4 stars

A Pukka Customer

I have loved this tea. As a non traditional tea drinking, I edge towards herbals. This cleansing tea makes me feel good and re engergised. Perfect for those times you don't want to drink water or are not having enough. Makes a nice change to be able to drink a hot drink in the winter when you don't have the traditional tea and coffee.

Cleanse pukka tea

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

I absolutely love this new tea, I tried it for the first time, and the first things I loved was the smell, I added the boiling water and tried it, wow this was something else, I started to feel more energetic, my skin was feeling better, my mood was totally different, I felt like a new person, new year, new tea, it's the way forward for the start of a detox and onto life changing ways, I have since purchase 4 more boxes!!

Love This

5 stars

A Pukka Customer

I enjoyed this tea, I sat and relaxed with the best cup of tea I've had in a long time and it tasted really good, I hadn't tried it before and wasn't expecting it to taste so nice and so I was pleasantly surprised. I will buy this in the future and will recommend it to everyone I know.

