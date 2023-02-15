Pukka Radiance Organic Herbal Tea 20 Sachts 36G

Wonderful flavour.
A Pukka Customer
I knew from the moment I opened my pack of teabags that I would love them, the gentle aroma of fennel and peppermint was very tempting. I wasn't disappointed, full of flavour but not overpowering and my tummy feels less bloated and sluggish after drinking a cup. I like the way that each teabag is individually wrapped, keeping in the flavour and freshness. Based on my experience, I am happy to recommend these teabags.
Surprisingly nice flavour
A Pukka Customer
It's not often I enjoy herbal tea but this one was surprisingly pleasant. The sweet combination of licorice root, peppermint & fennel really works to balance out the bitterness of the nettle & dandelion so it's a more enjoyable taste. As far as radiance goes my skin is definitely clearer.
Lovely tea
A Pukka Customer
I have struggled for years to find a herbal tea I like the flavour of and can actually drink: I love this one and find it really sets me up for the day. Will definitely hunt out all the other flavours now.
Tastes better than it smells
A Pukka Customer
This tea has a really strong smell, so much so you can smell the tea through the packaging. I personally found it had an overpowering smell and I found this slightly off putting, however, it actually tasted a lot better and I found it quite cleansing.
Fantastic
A Pukka Customer
I feel so much better. Much healthier and more rejuvenated. I feel like I have more energy. It has made my gut feel happier and much healthier. It is so easy to make, just like your cuppa in the morning. Takes about 5 minutes to brew and so wonderful to drink. I enjoyed it a lot over the Christmas break.
Fab little wake up tea
A Pukka Customer
Firstly this tea smells divine and secondly it takes you to a chilled place and gives you a fabulous sense of calm I also found that this was a great stomach settler. I suffer from heartburn and found this to soothe my symptoms. All around a great tea that I will for sure be buying in the future
Great features
A Pukka Customer
I already know this product and was buying in the past, i didn't know why i stop, i live it cold and being with me to the gym is really fresh and tasty! I really recommend this product to everyone wanna cleanse
Perfect Herbal Tea
A Pukka Customer
I have loved this tea. As a non traditional tea drinking, I edge towards herbals. This cleansing tea makes me feel good and re engergised. Perfect for those times you don't want to drink water or are not having enough. Makes a nice change to be able to drink a hot drink in the winter when you don't have the traditional tea and coffee.
Cleanse pukka tea
A Pukka Customer
I absolutely love this new tea, I tried it for the first time, and the first things I loved was the smell, I added the boiling water and tried it, wow this was something else, I started to feel more energetic, my skin was feeling better, my mood was totally different, I felt like a new person, new year, new tea, it's the way forward for the start of a detox and onto life changing ways, I have since purchase 4 more boxes!!
Love This
A Pukka Customer
I enjoyed this tea, I sat and relaxed with the best cup of tea I've had in a long time and it tasted really good, I hadn't tried it before and wasn't expecting it to taste so nice and so I was pleasantly surprised. I will buy this in the future and will recommend it to everyone I know.