Clubcard Price

Dash Mango Infused Sparkling Water 4X330ml

4.9(16)Write a review
image 1 of Dash Mango Infused Sparkling Water 4X330ml
£4.00
£0.30/100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Spring Water with Natural Flavours and Mango Extract.
  • 3 Simple Ingredients
  • British Spring Water - Freshly sprung from our splendid isles and pure in every way.
  • Bubbles - A natural lift without the sugar, fake flavours or calories.
  • Wonky Fruit - Reducing food waste by accepting misfits. We judge on taste not looks.
  • Water. Bubbles. Wonky* Fruit.
  • *We infuse our super tasty sparkling waters with real, wonky fruit. That's the bent, crushed, curved, knobbly, misshapen fruit which others say no to. By accepting the misfits we are helping to reduce food waste.
  • No Sugar or Sweeteners
  • 0 Calories
  • Pack size: 1320ML
  • No Sugar
  • No Calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Natural Flavourings, Mango Extract, Acid; Citric Acid

Storage

Best Before: see the bottom of the can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Served Ice Cold

Additives

  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Dash Water,
  • 36 Soho Square,
  • London,
  • W1D 3QY,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • IBB,
  • 40 Rue Charles Tellier,
  • Carvin 62220.

Return to

  • Dash Water,
  • 36 Soho Square,
  • London,
  • W1D 3QY,
  • UK.
  • dash-water.com
  • hello@dash-water.com

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy13kJ/ 3kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate0g
of which sugars0g
Protein0g
Salt0.001g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

16 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Healthily refreshing, this healthy sparkling water

5 stars

Healthily refreshing, this healthy sparkling water has no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, just a nicely subtle natural taste of mango.

Was looking for a change from my traditional no ca

4 stars

Was looking for a change from my traditional no calories drinks and decided to give Dash sparkling water a try, surprisingly It didn't disappoint, really fruity taste.

Refreshing

5 stars

Quite a light flavour as expected for this type of drink. Not sweet or syrupy, just a light tropical flavoured sparkling water. Quite refreshing.

This was the first time I tried DASH drinks and I

5 stars

This was the first time I tried DASH drinks and I was not disappointed. The flavour tastes natural without any hints of artificial taste. There is nice subtle hint of mango without being overriding. It’s also nice to know that the drinks are eco-friendly as they are made from “imperfect” mangos to reduce waste and the cans have no sugar/calories.

Fruity

4 stars

This sparkling water is fruity, tropical and refreshing. The Mango tastes ‘natural’ and is quite unusual. Great drink!

A nice and delicate mango flavored sparkling water

5 stars

A nice and delicate mango flavored sparkling water with a hint of mango taste. A great concept of using leftover and wonky fruits as ingredients. The smell of this drink is just the best!

Fruity and refreshing

5 stars

This sparkling water tastes lovely. It is fruity and refreshing.

Stunning

5 stars

I love mango but find many mango products overly sweet. This is simple perfection, a stunning natural flavour but without being sickly.

Wonky delight

5 stars

There's something satisfying about "wonky" fruit finding a purpose and Dash have done it superbly. A well made, refreshing drink with delightful flavour.

All natural and nice

5 stars

I really like this mango water, the flavour is subtle and is all natural. Is wonderful to have ice cold. Would recommend.

