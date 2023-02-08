Dash Mango Infused Sparkling Water 4X330ml

Healthily refreshing, this healthy sparkling water
Healthily refreshing, this healthy sparkling water has no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, just a nicely subtle natural taste of mango.
Was looking for a change from my traditional no ca
Was looking for a change from my traditional no calories drinks and decided to give Dash sparkling water a try, surprisingly It didn't disappoint, really fruity taste.
Refreshing
Quite a light flavour as expected for this type of drink. Not sweet or syrupy, just a light tropical flavoured sparkling water. Quite refreshing.
This was the first time I tried DASH drinks and I
This was the first time I tried DASH drinks and I was not disappointed. The flavour tastes natural without any hints of artificial taste. There is nice subtle hint of mango without being overriding. It’s also nice to know that the drinks are eco-friendly as they are made from “imperfect” mangos to reduce waste and the cans have no sugar/calories.
Fruity
This sparkling water is fruity, tropical and refreshing. The Mango tastes ‘natural’ and is quite unusual. Great drink!
A nice and delicate mango flavored sparkling water
A nice and delicate mango flavored sparkling water with a hint of mango taste. A great concept of using leftover and wonky fruits as ingredients. The smell of this drink is just the best!
Fruity and refreshing
This sparkling water tastes lovely. It is fruity and refreshing.
Stunning
I love mango but find many mango products overly sweet. This is simple perfection, a stunning natural flavour but without being sickly.
Wonky delight
There's something satisfying about "wonky" fruit finding a purpose and Dash have done it superbly. A well made, refreshing drink with delightful flavour.
All natural and nice
I really like this mango water, the flavour is subtle and is all natural. Is wonderful to have ice cold. Would recommend.