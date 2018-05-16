Deli Kitchen 2 Persian Style Flatbreads 180G

Each Flatbread (90g) contains
- Energy
- 1202kJ
-
- 285kcal
- 14%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.2g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.0g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.78g
- 13%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) per 100g
Product Description
- 2 plain flatbreads made with extra virgin olive oil (3%)
- Here at Deli Kitchen HQ our vision is to innovate mealtimes. We start each day with a "what if?" and end with our customer (that's you!). We asked 'what if sandwiches could be tastier, healthier, less boring?' we asked 'what if sandwiches could be, well, less bready?!' then we put our inventive, curious & slightly eccentric heads together and came up with a range of tasty, easy to use flatbreads. Start your day with a "what if?" and join us in innovating mealtimes.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Tear and share
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (3%), Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Salt, Stabiliser (Carboxymethyl Cellulose), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before: see front of pack.Store in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 24 hours. Freeze me: Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Use within one month. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Consume within 24 hours. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Sprinkle the bread with a little water. Place under a preheated medium grill for 2 minutes, turning occasionally. Do not reheat once cooled.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using EU and non-EU wheat flour
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Signature Flatbreads (UK) Ltd,
- PO Box 4554,
- Dunstable,
- LU6 9TH.
Return to
- Signature Flatbreads (UK) Ltd,
- PO Box 4554,
- Dunstable,
- LU6 9TH.
- Get in touch:
- Email hello@deli-kitchen.co.uk
- Website www.mydelikitchen.co.uk
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) per 100g
|(as sold) per Flatbread (90g)
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy kJ
|1336
|1202
|-
|8400
|Energy Kcal
|317
|285
|14
|2000
|Fat
|8.0g
|7.2g
|10
|70
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|1.1g
|6
|20
|Carbohydrate
|48.4g
|43.5g
|-
|-
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|2.0g
|2
|90
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|11.6g
|10.5g
|-
|-
|Salt
|0.87g
|0.78g
|13
|6
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000Kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
