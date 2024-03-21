We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of AVEENO Baby Dermexa Emollient Cream 150ml
image 1 of AVEENO Baby Dermexa Emollient Cream 150mlimage 2 of AVEENO Baby Dermexa Emollient Cream 150ml

AVEENO Baby Dermexa Emollient Cream 150ml

4.8(143)
Write a review

£8.50

£5.67/100ml

AVEENO BABY DERMEXA EMOLIENT CREAM 150ML
AVEENO Baby Dermexa™ Emollient Cream is specially formulated for babies with very dry, itchy skin who are more prone to regular irritation and itchiness. Enriched with ceramides, an essential component of the skin structure, the formula helps to strengthen the skin barrier function.AVEENO Baby Dermexa™ Emollient Cream contains our highest concentration of oat extract*, oat oil and prebiotic oatmeal for healthy looking, more resilient skin from Day 1. It is free from parabens and can be applied to the whole body twice a day.*versus all other AVEENO® Baby products.This Emollient Cream comes in a recyclable carton, which is FSC certified.For a complete routine use with AVEENO Baby Dermexa™ Moisturising Wash, and for long lasting comfort at night use AVEENO Baby Dermexa™ Good Night Emollient Balm.At AVEENO® Baby we carefully select high quality oats to preserve their protective, moisturising and soothing properties.For Very Dry, Itchy Skin: Babies with very dry, itchy skin are more prone to regular irritation and itchiness. Also suitable for little ones who may be prone to eczema- With Our Highest Concentration of Oat Extract*, Oat Oil and Prebiotic OatmeaL: the formula leaves healthy looking, more resilient skin from day 1. *versus all other AVEENO® Baby products- With Triple Oat Complex & Ceramides: Enriched with ceramides, an essential component of the skin structure, the formula helps to strengthen the skin barrier function.- Free from Parabens- Recyclable Carton: Carton FSC certified
© 2021
Paediatrician & Dermatologist TestedEmollient Cream for very dry, itchy skinTriple oat complex & ceramidesUnscented
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

[PR-0001292], Aqua, Glycerin, Panthenol, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Flour, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Oil, Ceramide 3, Tocopherol, Steareth-20, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Benzalkonium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Product and ingredients may change. Always check the label before purchasing and using this product

Produce of

Made in France

Net Contents

150ml

Preparation and Usage

Apply to the whole body at least twice a day. For a complete routine use with AVEENO Baby Dermexa™ Moisturising Wash. And for long lasting comfort at night, apply AVEENO Baby Dermexa™ Good Night Emollient Balm to help soothe dry, itchy feeling skin.

View all Baby Lotions, Creams & Oils

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here