AVEENO Baby Dermexa Emollient Cream 150ml

AVEENO BABY DERMEXA EMOLIENT CREAM 150ML

AVEENO Baby Dermexa™ Emollient Cream is specially formulated for babies with very dry, itchy skin who are more prone to regular irritation and itchiness. Enriched with ceramides, an essential component of the skin structure, the formula helps to strengthen the skin barrier function. AVEENO Baby Dermexa™ Emollient Cream contains our highest concentration of oat extract*, oat oil and prebiotic oatmeal for healthy looking, more resilient skin from Day 1. It is free from parabens and can be applied to the whole body twice a day. *versus all other AVEENO® Baby products. This Emollient Cream comes in a recyclable carton, which is FSC certified. For a complete routine use with AVEENO Baby Dermexa™ Moisturising Wash, and for long lasting comfort at night use AVEENO Baby Dermexa™ Good Night Emollient Balm. At AVEENO® Baby we carefully select high quality oats to preserve their protective, moisturising and soothing properties. For Very Dry, Itchy Skin: Babies with very dry, itchy skin are more prone to regular irritation and itchiness. Also suitable for little ones who may be prone to eczema - With Our Highest Concentration of Oat Extract*, Oat Oil and Prebiotic OatmeaL: the formula leaves healthy looking, more resilient skin from day 1. *versus all other AVEENO® Baby products - With Triple Oat Complex & Ceramides: Enriched with ceramides, an essential component of the skin structure, the formula helps to strengthen the skin barrier function. - Free from Parabens - Recyclable Carton: Carton FSC certified

© 2021

Paediatrician & Dermatologist Tested Emollient Cream for very dry, itchy skin Triple oat complex & ceramides Unscented

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

[PR-0001292], Aqua, Glycerin, Panthenol, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Flour, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Oil, Ceramide 3, Tocopherol, Steareth-20, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Benzalkonium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Product and ingredients may change. Always check the label before purchasing and using this product

Produce of

Made in France

Net Contents

150ml

Preparation and Usage