Tesco Luxury Soft Eco Toilet Tissue, 6 long rolls

Luxury Soft Eco Toilet Paper For softness and strength every time 50% more sheets per roll. Lasts Longer* Eco 100% Recycled paper* Longer rolls 50% more sheets per roll vs. standard rolls *50% more sheets per roll, so lasts longer than a standard roll. 6 rolls x 2 ply tissue. Average sheets 330 per roll. "Rebellious hope is good but earlier diagnosis is even better" Dame Debs - Deborah James. Founder, Bowelbabe We're proud to have partnered with dame Deborah James and Cancer Research UK to raise awareness of bowel cancer. You know your body best, so don't ignore something that doesn't look or feel quite right. Talk to your GP if you have any of these symptoms: * A change in your normal bowel habit, such as looser poo, pooing more often or constipation. * Bleeding from your bottom or blood in your poo (blood can look bright red, dark red or turn your poo dark) * Tummy pain (especially if it doesn't go away) or a lump in your tummy. * Unexplained tiredness or breathlessness. * Losing weight without trying. Even if it's not on this list, listen to your body and get any unusual changes checked out. For more information and support speak to a Tesco Pharmacy colleague or go to cruk.org/bowel

Produced in the U.K.

6 Long Rolls