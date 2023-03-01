We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Vitawell Collagen Gummies Strawberry 50'S

Vitawell Collagen Gummies Strawberry 50'S

5(1)
Write a review

£8.00

£0.16/each

50 Strawberry flavour hydrolysed fish collagen peptide food supplement soft gummy pastilles with vitamin C, biotin, selenium, sugar and sweeteners
Collagen is a protein which consist of short peptide chains, which are made up of amino acids. It is naturally synthetised in the body and is the main structural protein founds in bones and various body tissues. Collagen production naturally declines with age. With added vitamin C, which supports normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin, teeth, gums, bones, cartilage, blood vessels and contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. Biotin aids normal hair and skin and selenium helps maintain normal hair and nails.
With Hydrolysed Collagen PeptidesFinest Quality IngredientsNo artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Vitamin C which supports normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin, teeth, gums, bones, cartilage, blood vessels and contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stressBiotin aids normal hair and skinSelenium helps maintain normal hair and nails

Ingredients

Bulking Agents (Glucose Syrup, Sucrose), Fish Collagen Peptide, Thickener (Beef Gelatin), Gelling Agent (Modified Pea Starch), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Sweeteners (Sorbitol, Steviol Glycosides), Ascorbic Acid, Flavouring, Selenium Yeast, Glazing Agents (Sunflower Oil, Carnauba Wax), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Colour (Purple Carrot Juice Concentrate), Biotin

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in China

Net Contents

50 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Adults and children over 12 years: Chew one soft gummy pastille daily. Do not exceed the stated daily intake.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial PreservativesContains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

12 Years

View all Hair, Skin & Nail Vitamins & Supplements

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here