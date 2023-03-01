Vitawell Collagen Gummies Strawberry 50'S

50 Strawberry flavour hydrolysed fish collagen peptide food supplement soft gummy pastilles with vitamin C, biotin, selenium, sugar and sweeteners

Collagen is a protein which consist of short peptide chains, which are made up of amino acids. It is naturally synthetised in the body and is the main structural protein founds in bones and various body tissues. Collagen production naturally declines with age. With added vitamin C, which supports normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin, teeth, gums, bones, cartilage, blood vessels and contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. Biotin aids normal hair and skin and selenium helps maintain normal hair and nails.

With Hydrolysed Collagen Peptides Finest Quality Ingredients No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Vitamin C which supports normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin, teeth, gums, bones, cartilage, blood vessels and contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress Biotin aids normal hair and skin Selenium helps maintain normal hair and nails

Ingredients

Bulking Agents (Glucose Syrup, Sucrose), Fish Collagen Peptide, Thickener (Beef Gelatin), Gelling Agent (Modified Pea Starch), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Sweeteners (Sorbitol, Steviol Glycosides), Ascorbic Acid, Flavouring, Selenium Yeast, Glazing Agents (Sunflower Oil, Carnauba Wax), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Colour (Purple Carrot Juice Concentrate), Biotin

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in China

Net Contents

50 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Adults and children over 12 years: Chew one soft gummy pastille daily. Do not exceed the stated daily intake.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

12 Years