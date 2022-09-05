Doritos Triple Cheese Pizza Tortilla Chips 180G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1889 kJ
Product Description
- Triple Cheese Pizza Flavour Corn Chips
- - NEW Triple Cheese Pizza flavour Doritos sharing tortilla chips
- - Outrageously delicious Doritos tortilla chips with more corn for a perfect crunch
- - A Doritos twist on a takeaway classic
- - Great tasting bold snack for a Night In-In™ with mates!
- - Split a bag with your mates while watching your favourite movie
- - Why not also try Doritos Loaded Pepperoni Pizza flavour tortilla chips
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- With more corn, for a perfect crunch and a Doritos twist on a takeaway classic, Triple Cheese Pizza flavour is the great tasting bold snack for a Night In-In with mates!
- At Doritos we believe that no one should settle for boring snacks. When it comes to bold snacking experiences, we're where it's at. With a choice of intense flavours, full-on crunch and a range of sizes for every occasion, Doritos tortilla chips are the perfect snack for enjoying on-the-go or sharing with mates. Unleash the full Doritos experience with our range of crunchy tortilla chips and tasty dips. Bold crunch, bold flavours. Explore the full Doritos range at our website. With intense flavours and full-on crunch Doritos are the great tasting bold snack for when you're getting together with mates!
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 180G
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Corn (71%) (Maize), Sunflower Oil, Triple Cheese Seasoning [Flavourings (contain Milk), Sugar, Tomato Powder, Potassium Chloride, Salt, Cheese Powder (from Milk), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucelotide), Buttermilk Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Powder, Black Pepper, Whey Powder (from Milk), Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)], Rapseed Oil.
Allergy Information
- May contain: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya Contains: See highlighted ingredients
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
This Pack Contains 6 Servings
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8zu,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Per 30g(%*) serving
|Energy
|1889 kJ
|567 kJ (7%*)
|452 kcal
|135 kcal (7%*)
|Fat
|22 g
|6.6 g (9%*)
|of which Saturates
|2.1 g
|0.6 g (3%*)
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|17 g
|of which Sugars
|0.9 g
|0.3 g (<1%*)
|Fibre
|5.9 g
|1.8 g
|Protein
|5.6 g
|1.7 g
|Salt
|0.90 g
|0.27 g (5%*)
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.