Tesco Panettone 500G

Tesco Panettone 500G
£4.00
£0.80/100g

1/5 of a pack

Energy
1485kJ
353kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
12.9g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.1g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1485kJ / 353kcal

Product Description

  • Leavened baked cake with sultanas and candied orange peel.
  • Made with mother dough nurtured for over 30 years and packed with sultanas and and candied orange peels for a soft, sweet treat. Bringing you a taste of Italy
  • Taste of Italy Packed with sultanas and candied orange peels for a soft, sweet treat
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sultanas (15%), Sugar, Palm Fat, Water, Fermented Wheat Flour, Candied Orange Peel (4%)[Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Alcohol, Milk Fat, Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (100g)
Energy1485kJ / 353kcal1485kJ / 353kcal
Fat12.9g12.9g
Saturates5.2g5.2g
Carbohydrate51.5g51.5g
Sugars21.1g21.1g
Fibre1.5g1.5g
Protein7.0g7.0g
Salt0.34g0.34g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
