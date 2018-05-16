Tesco Panettone 500G

1/5 of a pack
- Energy
- 1485kJ
-
- 353kcal
- 18%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 12.9g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.2g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 21.1g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.34g
- 6%of the reference intake
medium
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1485kJ / 353kcal
Product Description
- Leavened baked cake with sultanas and candied orange peel.
- Made with mother dough nurtured for over 30 years and packed with sultanas and and candied orange peels for a soft, sweet treat. Bringing you a taste of Italy
- Taste of Italy Packed with sultanas and candied orange peels for a soft, sweet treat
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sultanas (15%), Sugar, Palm Fat, Water, Fermented Wheat Flour, Candied Orange Peel (4%)[Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Alcohol, Milk Fat, Salt, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pack (100g)
|Energy
|1485kJ / 353kcal
|1485kJ / 353kcal
|Fat
|12.9g
|12.9g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|51.5g
|51.5g
|Sugars
|21.1g
|21.1g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.5g
|Protein
|7.0g
|7.0g
|Salt
|0.34g
|0.34g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.