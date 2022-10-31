Lol Surprise Lip Balm 8G
Product Description
- LOL SURPRISE LIP BALM 8G
- Fierce queens, check out this super cute Lip Balm! Turn the packaging over and surprise. Pop out the charms and add them to the ribbon. That is so medal!
- © MGA Entertainment, Inc.
- L.O.L. Surprise!™ is a trademark of MGA in the U.S. and other countries.
- All logos, names, characters, likenesses, images, slogans, and packaging appearance are the property of MGA. Used under licence by H&A.
- Surprise Inside!
- Pack size: 8G
Information
Ingredients
Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Synthetic Wax, Microcrystalline Wax, Paraffinum Liquidum, Polybutene, Cocos Nucifera Seed Butter, Cera Alba, Squalane, Mica, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Limonene
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Apply small amount of lip balm to lips.
Warnings
- Warning!
- May contain traces of nuts.
- Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. As with all cosmetics, supervise children during use. Do not use on broken or infected skin. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse immediately with clean water.
- Caution!
- Not for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
- Please retain for future reference.
Recycling info
Card. Recyclable
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
8g ℮
Safety information
