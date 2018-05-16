We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef 6 Leek & Mushroom Meat Free Bangers 300G

Tesco Plant Chef 6 Leek & Mushroom Meat Free Bangers 300G
£2.15
£7.17/kg

2 bangers

Energy
744kJ
179kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
10.0g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.10g

medium

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 846kJ / 203kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned leek and mushroom with soya and pea protein.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based SOYA and PEA protein with leek, mushrooms and thyme.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Leek (11%), Mushroom (11%), Reconstituted Soya Protein (11%), Rapeseed Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Pea Protein, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Konjac Gum), Parsley, Maize Flour, Pea Fibre, Shea Fat, Salt, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Colour (Plain Caramel), Coconut Oil, Flavouring, Thyme, Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Beetroot Powder, Onion Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Filled into plant-based casings.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 16-17 mins Place onto a non-stick baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turning halfway through cooking.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 23 mins Place onto a non-stick baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turning halfway through cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Chilled: 13 mins Frozen: 14 mins Place on a non-stick tray and grill under a medium heat, turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, pan fry. Pan Fry Chilled: 8 mins Frozen: 16 mins Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot and then fry on a medium heat, turning frequently.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 bangers (88g**)
Energy846kJ / 203kcal744kJ / 179kcal
Fat11.4g10.0g
Saturates2.0g1.8g
Carbohydrate11.2g9.9g
Sugars1.3g1.1g
Fibre5.0g4.4g
Protein11.4g10.0g
Salt1.25g1.10g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When pan fried according to instructions.--
** When pan fried according to instructions 300g typically weighs 264g.--
