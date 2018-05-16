New
Tesco Mini Twist Selection 150G
6 cheese twists
- Energy
- 346kJ
-
- 83kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.5g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.6g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.28g
- 5%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2163kJ / 517kcal
Product Description
- Puff pastry mini twists with Cheddar cheese. Puff pastry mini twists with chive and onion.
- A selection of Cheddar cheese and chive & onion pastry twists
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 9 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|6 twists (16g)
|Energy
|2163kJ / 517kcal
|346kJ / 83kcal
|Fat
|27.8g
|4.5g
|Saturates
|16.1g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|51.3g
|8.2g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|0.5g
|Protein
|13.9g
|2.2g
|Salt
|1.73g
|0.28g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
6 twists
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Yeast, Sugar, Barley Malt Flour, Dried Onion, Chive, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 9 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|6 twists (16g)
|Energy
|2025kJ / 483kcal
|324kJ / 77kcal
|Fat
|21.4g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|11.8g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|59.8g
|9.6g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|11.3g
|1.8g
|Salt
|1.75g
|0.28g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
6 twists
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Yeast, Barley Malt Flour, Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
approx. 9 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|6 twists (16g)
|Energy
|2163kJ / 517kcal
|346kJ / 83kcal
|Fat
|27.8g
|4.5g
|Saturates
|16.1g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|51.3g
|8.2g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|0.5g
|Protein
|13.9g
|2.2g
|Salt
|1.73g
|0.28g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
