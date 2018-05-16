We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Mini Twist Selection 150G

Tesco Mini Twist Selection 150G
£2.50
£1.67/100g

6 cheese twists

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2163kJ / 517kcal

Product Description

  • Puff pastry mini twists with Cheddar cheese. Puff pastry mini twists with chive and onion.
  • A selection of Cheddar cheese and chive & onion pastry twists
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g6 twists (16g)
Energy2163kJ / 517kcal346kJ / 83kcal
Fat27.8g4.5g
Saturates16.1g2.6g
Carbohydrate51.3g8.2g
Sugars3.7g0.6g
Fibre3.1g0.5g
Protein13.9g2.2g
Salt1.73g0.28g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 twists

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2025kJ / 483kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Yeast, Sugar, Barley Malt Flour, Dried Onion, Chive, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g6 twists (16g)
Energy2025kJ / 483kcal324kJ / 77kcal
Fat21.4g3.4g
Saturates11.8g1.9g
Carbohydrate59.8g9.6g
Sugars5.4g0.9g
Fibre2.9g0.5g
Protein11.3g1.8g
Salt1.75g0.28g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Yeast, Barley Malt Flour, Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Typical ValuesPer 100g6 twists (16g)
Energy2163kJ / 517kcal346kJ / 83kcal
Fat27.8g4.5g
Saturates16.1g2.6g
Carbohydrate51.3g8.2g
Sugars3.7g0.6g
Fibre3.1g0.5g
Protein13.9g2.2g
Salt1.73g0.28g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
