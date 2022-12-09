Tesco Plant Chef 12 Oriental Style Selection Pack 220G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1835kJ / 442kcal
Product Description
- 4 Pastry parcels hand filled with seasoned vegetables and lightly fried. 4 Hand filled two tone pastry parcels filled with seasoned vegetables. 4 Bread triangles with jackfruit, vegetables and textured soya protein with a sesame seed coating.
- PLANT CHEF, 100% PLANT BASED 4 Filo Vegetable Parcels, 4 Vegetable Gyozas & 4 No Prawn Toasts with Sesame
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 14-16 mins Place in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 16-18 mins Place in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One no-prawn toast (16g**)
|Energy
|1835kJ / 442kcal
|294kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|33.8g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|21.1g
|3.4g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|6.7g
|1.1g
|Protein
|10.0g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.81g
|0.13g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 220g typically weighs 186g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One vegetable gyoza (15g**)
|Energy
|966kJ / 231kcal
|145kJ / 35kcal
|Fat
|12.3g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|24.7g
|3.7g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.9g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.89g
|0.13g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Jackfruit (9%), Water, White Sesame Seeds, Yam Bean, Wheat Gluten, Onion, Water Chestnut, Textured Soya Protein (3.5%), Carrot, Spring Onion, Ginger, Maltose Syrup, Garlic, Black Sesame Seeds, Salt, Bamboo Fibre, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Red Chilli, Soya Protein, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Carboxymethylcellulose), Flavouring, Yeast, Soya Bean, Potato Starch, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene), Onion Powder, Rice Starch, Tapioca Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One no-prawn toast (16g**)
|Energy
|1835kJ / 442kcal
|294kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|33.8g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|21.1g
|3.4g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|6.7g
|1.1g
|Protein
|10.0g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.81g
|0.13g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (48%) [Carrot, Cabbage, Yam Bean, Sweetcorn, Spring Onion, Water Chestnut], Wheat Flour, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Water, Chive Juice, Spinach Juice, Lemongrass, Maize Starch, Garlic, Sugar, Red Chilli, Ginger, Coriander, Salt, Sesame Oil, Soya Bean, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One money bag (15g**)
|Energy
|1019kJ / 244kcal
|153kJ / 37kcal
|Fat
|12.3g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|26.8g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|5.1g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.64g
|0.10g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
