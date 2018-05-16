Piccolo Organic Cupcake Mix Carrot Cake 250G

Per 35g
- Energy
- 592kJ
-
- 141kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1690kJ/404kcal
Product Description
- Organic carrot cake mix containing wholewheat flour, date flour, sultanas & carrot.
- We donate 10% of profits to charities supporting local families.
- Delicious, nutritious & easy to make for little monsters that love to bake
- Packed with wholewheat goodness & easy to make, try whisking up our carrot cupcake mix with little bakers.
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-04, EU/Non EU Agriculture, Non-UK Agriculture
- Always Organic
- Carrot cupcake mix with sultanas, cinnamon & ginger
- Eat well only 141 kcal per cupcake
- Just add eggs, vegetable oil, & water
- Wholewheat goodness
- Nutritionist Approved
- Great for Snacking
- Nothing Scary Inside!
- No nasties
- No Added Sugar
- Source of fibre
- No added colourings or flavourings
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Plain Wheat and Wholewheat Flour* (37.3%), Date Flour* (27.8%), Sultanas*, Dried Carrots* (6.6%), Amaranth Flour*, Oat Flour*, Barley Flour*, Leavening Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Bicarbonate of Soda), Spices* (Cinnamon*, Ginger*), *Organic
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Sesame, Soy and Mustard. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place, away from light and heat sources.Best before: see top of box.
Preparation and Usage
- How to Make:
- 12 Carrot Cupcakes
- Ingredients:
- 250g Piccolo Carrot Cake mix
- 2 eggs
- 110ml vegetable oil
- 55ml water
- Method:
- 1. Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C for fan assisted ovens)/Gas Mark 4.
- Line a 12-hole cupcake tray with cupcake cases.
- 2. Whisk all the ingredients together (by hand or electric mixer) for 2-3 mins, until smooth.
- 3. Pour the mixture into the cupcake cases and bake for 15-20 mins, until the cakes are springy to touch & a skewer or knife inserted into the middle comes out clean.
- Top Tip
- Mix together Greek yoghurt, cream cheese & vanilla for an extra yummy icing!
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Piccolo Foods Europe SR,
- Via Vittorio Veneto 65,
- 3310 Udine,
- Italy.
Importer address
- Piccolo Foods Ltd,
- 582 Honeypot Lane,
- Stanmore,
- HA7 1JS,
- England.
Return to
- Piccolo Foods Ltd,
- 582 Honeypot Lane,
- Stanmore,
- HA7 1JS,
- England.
- WWW.MYLITTLEPICCOLO.COM
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g cupcake baked
|per 35g cupcake baked
|Energy
|1690kJ/404kcal
|592kJ/141kcal
|Fat
|24g
|8.4g
|of which saturates
|2.2g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|38g
|13g
|of which sugars**
|14g
|5g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|1.5g
|Protein
|7.3g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.01g
|<0.01g
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
