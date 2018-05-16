Tanqueray Gin 50Ml & Tonic Water 200Ml Gift Set

Product Description
- Tanqueray London Dry Gin & Fentimans Pink Rhubarb Tonic Water Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin & Fentimans Premium Indian Tonic Water
- Tanqueray™ London Dry Gin
- Distilled four times, made from the world's finest botanicals.
- Tanqueray™ Flor De Sevilla Distilled Gin
- Made with bittersweet Sevilla orange
- Fortune favours the brave. Back in the 1830's Charles Tanqueray wasn't afraid to mix his bold ideas. His ingenious pursuit for perfection paid off, creating Tanqueray London Dry, a perfectly balanced gin and one of the most awarded gins in the world.
- Tanqueray™ Official Licensed Product
The Tanqueray Word and associated logos are trademarks owned by Diageo Brands B.V., and are used under licence.
- Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
- Unmistakably Tanqueray
Information
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before: See base of pack.
Produce of
Products of the UK. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Tanqueray™ Glass
- Wash before use. Not suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,
- Amstelveen,
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- www.Tanqueray.com
- Alcohol Care Line: 0345 601 4558
- Unmistakably Tanqueray
- Tanqueray London Dry Gin 50ml e
- Tanqueray Flor De Sevilla Distilled Gin 50ml e
- Fentimans Pink Rhubarb Tonic Water 200ml
- Fentimans Premium Indian Tonic Water 200ml
- Tanqueray Glass
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring (Rhubarb, Quinine), Glucose Syrup, Natural Fruit Extract, Colouring, Fermented Botanical Extracts: (Juniper Berry, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Lemongrass)
Storage
- Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before: See base of pack.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|139kJ
|-
|33kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.8g
|of which sugars
|7.8g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
