Quorn Biryani Bowl 300G

Product Description
- Meat free savoury flavour pieces, made with mycoprotein, in a spiced sauce with brown rice, wild rice and sultanas
- Factual Information: Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
- Recycling Info: Rinse pot recycle
- Sleeve recycle
- Film don't recycle
- Microwave 1 min 50s
- High in Protein
- Source of Fibre
- Low in Saturated Fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Quorn Pieces (18%) [Mycoprotein*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Potato Protein, Wheat Gluten, Roasted Onion, Natural Flavouring], Onion, Brown Rice (6%), Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Wild Rice (2%), Tomato Puree, Modified Maize Starch, Sultanas (1%) [Sultanas, Vegetable Oil], Ground Spices (0.9%) [Coriander, Turmeric, Ginger, Fenugreek, Cumin, Cardamom, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves], Coriander, Vegetable Stock [Chicory Extract, Salt, Yeast Extract, Carrot Extract, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Natural Flavouring], Salt, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Chilli Flakes, *16% of product
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Warnings
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.
Return to
- We're Here to Help
- If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
- Quorn Customer Services,
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g:
|Per Pack:
|Energy
|347kJ/82kcal
|1041kJ/246kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|2.1g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|39g
|of which sugars
|2.9g
|8.7g
|Fibre
|3g
|9.0g
|Protein
|4.4g
|13g
|Salt
|0.55g
|1.7g
|Serves 1
|-
|-
Safety information
