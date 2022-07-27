Quality Street Chocolate Tub 600G

Stillgteat
Don’t change from year to year would like some coffee ones in there
Less for more
Smaller tin less contents more money familiar
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk Powder, Sugar), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Rapeseed, Sunflower, Coconut), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Coconut, Butterfat (Milk), Whey Powder Product (Milk), Hazelnuts, Butter (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Lecithins, E471), Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Flavourings, Acid (Lactic Acid)
For best before end see rim of baseStore cool & dry
Contains approximately 31 servings
Foil. Recycle Tub. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle
4 Years
600g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1976kJ
|372kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|471kcal
|89kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|20.7g
|3.9g
|70g
|6%
|of which: saturates
|12.0g
|2.3g
|20g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|67.3g
|12.7g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|58.0g
|10.9g
|90g
|12%
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.3g
|0.6g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.04g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 31 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.
