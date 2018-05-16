We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Honey & Mustard Ham Joint 900G

£10.00
£1.12/100g

Per 60g

Energy
485kJ
116kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.92g

high

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 809kJ / 194kcal

Product Description

  • Cured, cooked and roasted formed ham joint made from selected cuts of pork leg meat, coated with a honey and mustard glaze.
  • SWEET CURED Selected prime cuts topped with honey and mustard glaze
  • Pack size: 900G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Honey & Mustard Sauce (7%) [Honey, Water, Sugar, Mustard Seed, Mustard Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt, Cornflour, Colour (Plain Caramel), Maltodextrin, Molasses, Cinnamon, Ginger, Clove, Nutmeg, Turmeric], Demerara Sugar, Mineral Sea Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Lactate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Nitrite), Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Brown Sugar, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 160°C / Fan 140°C / Gas 4 50 mins Place in a suitable oven proof dish or roasting tray and into the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU honey.

Number of uses

15 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 60g
Energy809kJ / 194kcal485kJ / 116kcal
Fat10.8g6.5g
Saturates3.6g2.2g
Carbohydrate4.3g2.6g
Sugars3.7g2.2g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein19.5g11.7g
Salt1.54g0.92g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
