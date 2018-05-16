We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef Festive Vegetable & Stuffing Parcel 500g

Tesco Plant Chef Festive Vegetable & Stuffing Parcel 500g
£3.00
£6.00/kg

¼ of a pack

Energy
1131kJ
270kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
11.0g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.9g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.64g

medium

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 967kJ / 230kcal

Product Description

  • Pureed cauliflower coconut sauce with a selection of vegetables encased in puff pastry topped with a sprinkle of thyme.
  • 100% Plant Based Puff Pastry filled with vegetables in a dreamy sauce with sweetened dried cranberries
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetables (20%) [Cauliflower, Onion, Potato, Leek, Butternut Squash, Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprouts], Palm Oil, Coconut Extract, Cornflour, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Sugar, Cranberries, Sunflower Oil], Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Parsnip, Beetroot, Thyme, Salt, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Sage, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Methyl Cellulose), Yeast Extract, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pea Protein, Oat Fibre, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Yeast, Cider Vinegar, Maize Flour, Potato Dextrin, Onion Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Potato Starch, Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), White Pepper, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Raising Agents (Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Tapioca Dextrin, Turmeric, Nutmeg, Colour (Paprika Extract), Lovage Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 6 35- 40 mins. Some thyme may have come loose in the carton so re-sprinkle on top of the lattice. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35- 40 minutes.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml¼ of a pack (117g**)
Energy967kJ / 230kcal1131kJ / 270kcal
Fat9.4g11.0g
Saturates4.8g5.6g
Carbohydrate30.8g36.1g
Sugars5.0g5.9g
Fibre2.1g2.5g
Protein4.6g5.3g
Salt0.55g0.64g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 468g.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

