Tesco Plant Chef Festive Vegetable & Stuffing Parcel 500g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 967kJ / 230kcal
Product Description
- Pureed cauliflower coconut sauce with a selection of vegetables encased in puff pastry topped with a sprinkle of thyme.
- 100% Plant Based Puff Pastry filled with vegetables in a dreamy sauce with sweetened dried cranberries
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetables (20%) [Cauliflower, Onion, Potato, Leek, Butternut Squash, Sweet Potato, Brussels Sprouts], Palm Oil, Coconut Extract, Cornflour, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Sugar, Cranberries, Sunflower Oil], Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Parsnip, Beetroot, Thyme, Salt, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Sage, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Methyl Cellulose), Yeast Extract, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pea Protein, Oat Fibre, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Yeast, Cider Vinegar, Maize Flour, Potato Dextrin, Onion Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Potato Starch, Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), White Pepper, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Raising Agents (Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Tapioca Dextrin, Turmeric, Nutmeg, Colour (Paprika Extract), Lovage Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 6 35- 40 mins. Some thyme may have come loose in the carton so re-sprinkle on top of the lattice. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 35- 40 minutes.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|¼ of a pack (117g**)
|Energy
|967kJ / 230kcal
|1131kJ / 270kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|11.0g
|Saturates
|4.8g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|30.8g
|36.1g
|Sugars
|5.0g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.5g
|Protein
|4.6g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.55g
|0.64g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 468g.
|-
|-
