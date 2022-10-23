We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Cake Crew Rainbow Cupcakes 4 Pack

5(2)
£2.70

£0.68/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per Cupcake
Energy
886kJ
254kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
10g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
21g

high

24%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1641kJ/471kcal

4 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes filled with a strawberry sauce, topped with vanilla flavour frosting, decorated with multicolored sugar sprinkles and a rainbow sugar decoration.
Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg, Palm Oil, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Flavouring, Strawberry Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Monocalcium Phosphate, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide, Ascorbic Acid), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Rice Flour, Trehalose*, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Maize Starch, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Spirulina Concentrate, Riboflavin, Iron Oxide, Paprika Extract, Safflower Concentrate, Algal Carotenes), Palm Kernel oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Alpha-Tocopherol, Ascorbic Acid), *Source of Glucose

Allergy Information

For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

4 x Cupcakes

