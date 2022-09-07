Tesco 5 Jam Doughnuts

Very disappointing
We used to buy the bag of four jam doughnuts regularly which were lovely. These were sent as a substitute but are a poor second best. I will not buy these again and hope the original bag of four will soon be available.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1401kJ / 333kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Raspberry Jam (21%) [Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Water, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Water, Palm Oil, Caster Sugar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Soya Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Milk Proteins.
5 Servings
5
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per doughnut
|Energy
|1401kJ / 333kcal
|1037kJ / 246kcal
|Fat
|11.2g
|8.3g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|51.6g
|38.2g
|Sugars
|21.6g
|16.0g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.8g
|Protein
|5.9g
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.36g
|0.27g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
