Tesco 5 Jam Doughnuts

2(1)Write a review
£1.00
£0.20/each

One doughnut

Energy
1037kJ
246kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
8.3g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

high

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.0g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1401kJ / 333kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Doughnuts with a raspberry jam filling and dusted with sugar
  • Filled with raspberry jam and dusted with sugar for a sweet, fluffy treat. Our sweet jam doughnuts are filled with a fruity raspberry jam and dusted with sugar for a tasty treat.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Raspberry Jam (21%) [Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Water, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Water, Palm Oil, Caster Sugar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Soya Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, soya and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper doughnut
Energy1401kJ / 333kcal1037kJ / 246kcal
Fat11.2g8.3g
Saturates5.8g4.3g
Carbohydrate51.6g38.2g
Sugars21.6g16.0g
Fibre1.1g0.8g
Protein5.9g4.4g
Salt0.36g0.27g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Doughnuts

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Very disappointing

2 stars

We used to buy the bag of four jam doughnuts regularly which were lovely. These were sent as a substitute but are a poor second best. I will not buy these again and hope the original bag of four will soon be available.

