Tesco Finest 8 Mini Lobster Mac & Cheese 160G
One mini mac and cheese
- Energy
- 135kJ
-
- 32kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.08g
- 1%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 711kJ / 169kcal
Product Description
- Lobster blended with cooked macaroni pasta and cheese and chive sauce topped with regato full fat hard cheese and parsley.
- Macaroni pasta and responsibly sourced Canadian lobster crumbled into a creamy mature Cheddar sauce.
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Macaroni Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Lobster (Crustacean) (20%), Whole Milk, Water, Regato Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Shallot, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dehydrated Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chive, Salt, Mustard Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Parsley, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Parsnip Powder, Mustard Husk, Lovage Extract, Lovage, Turmeric, White Pepper, Garlic Powder, Mace, Nutmeg, Pimento Powder, Turmeric Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200ºC / Fan 180ºC / Gas 6 12-13 mins Place pots on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Serve in the pots.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer packaging
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Made using lobster caught in the North-West Atlantic.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pot. Recycle Insert. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
160g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mini mac and cheese (19g**)
|Energy
|711kJ / 169kcal
|135kJ / 32kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|17.7g
|3.4g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|8.7g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.43g
|0.08g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 160g typically weighs 149g.
|-
|-
Safety information
