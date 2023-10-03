Always Ultra Day & Night Sanitary Towels Wit Wings Size 3 18 Pack

Don’t settle for less than 3x protection with ALWAYS Ultra Day & Night (Size 3) sanitary towels with wings. Always pads absorb in seconds thanks to their InstantDry technology, and they prevent leaks & odours thanks to their LeakGuard and OdourLock technologies. Its unique ComfortLock wings are designed for better fit to any kind of underwear (vs. previous product). For extra protection at night, try Always Ultra Size 5. Always pads are dermatologically approved by the Skin Health Alliance