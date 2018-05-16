We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Mcvities Caramel Digestive Biscuits 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mcvities Caramel Digestive Biscuits 250G
£1.70
£0.68/100g

Each biscuit (16.7g) contains

Energy
335kJ
80kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

-

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.2g

-

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Wheatmeal Biscuits with Caramel, Covered in Milk Chocolate
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Find us at www.mcvities.co.uk
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited
  • No Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Flour (33%) (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Caramel (24%) [Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Humectant (Glycerine), Salt, Emulsifier (E471)], Milk Chocolate (18%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Vegetable Oil (Palm), Wholemeal Wheat Flour (7%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Malic Acid, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 15

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee: Please contact us on our careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the consumer services team, enclosing your pack, complete with the best before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317.
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer Services.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (16.7g)
Energy (kJ)2006335
(kcal)47980
Fat21.4g3.6g
of which Saturates11.3g1.9g
Carbohydrate65.6g11.0g
of which Sugars31.2g5.2g
Fibre2.4g0.4g
Protein5.6g0.9g
Salt0.84g0.14g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 15--
View all Everyday Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here