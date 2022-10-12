Tesco Free From Onion And Herb Crackers 160G

Yummy
Yummy. Good texture, not too hard (or soft) as the other reviewer said. Come in handy individual packets of 7 per individual pack
Lovely crackers, crisp without being hard. Best I'
Lovely crackers, crisp without being hard. Best I've had!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1884kJ / 448kcal
INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flour, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Gluten Free Oat Flakes, Cornflour, Brown Rice Syrup, Sea Salt, Dried Onion, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Basil, Oregano, Parsley, Marjoram, Sage, Thyme.
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
28 Servings
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
160g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cracker (5.7g)
|Energy
|1884kJ / 448kcal
|107kJ / 26kcal
|Fat
|14.7g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|6.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|68.9g
|3.9g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|0.3g
|Protein
|7.6g
|0.4g
|Salt
|1.52g
|0.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
