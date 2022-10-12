We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Onion And Herb Crackers 160G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Free From Onion And Herb Crackers 160G
£1.60
£1.00/100g

One cracker

Energy
107kJ
26kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

high

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

high

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1884kJ / 448kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free crackers made with oat, rice and maize flour, with dried onion and herbs.
  • Gluten free crackers with flavoursome mixed herbs and onion. A perfect partner for cheese.
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flour, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Gluten Free Oat Flakes, Cornflour, Brown Rice Syrup, Sea Salt, Dried Onion, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Basil, Oregano, Parsley, Marjoram, Sage, Thyme.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

28 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cracker (5.7g)
Energy1884kJ / 448kcal107kJ / 26kcal
Fat14.7g0.8g
Saturates6.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate68.9g3.9g
Sugars2.4g0.1g
Fibre4.9g0.3g
Protein7.6g0.4g
Salt1.52g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Free From Treats

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Yummy

5 stars

Yummy. Good texture, not too hard (or soft) as the other reviewer said. Come in handy individual packets of 7 per individual pack

Lovely crackers, crisp without being hard. Best I'

5 stars

Lovely crackers, crisp without being hard. Best I've had!

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here