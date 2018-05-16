We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Lemon, Lime & White Chocolate Cake

Tesco Finest Lemon, Lime & White Chocolate Cake
£5.50
£5.50/each

Per 76g

Energy
1347kJ
321kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
13.7g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

high

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
34.2g

high

38%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1772kJ / 422kcal

Product Description

  • Lemon sponge cake filled with a white chocolate ganache and a lime soak, topped with lemon icing, lemon curd drizzle and white chocolate curls.
  • Soft lemon sponge filled with a Belgian white chocolate ganache & zingy lime soak. Topped with a delicious Sicilian lemon drizzle icing.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Belgian White Chocolate (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Lemon Juice, Belgian White Chocolate Curls (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Lemon Curd (2%) [Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Water, Gelling Agent (Agar), Lemon Oil], Lime Juice, Pasteurised Egg White, Lemon Purée, Whipping Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lemon Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long clean, serrated sharp knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Collar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 76g
Energy1772kJ / 422kcal1347kJ / 321kcal
Fat18.0g13.7g
Saturates5.7g4.3g
Carbohydrate62.0g47.1g
Sugars45.0g34.2g
Fibre1.2g0.9g
Protein2.5g1.9g
Salt0.39g0.30g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
