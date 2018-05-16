Tesco Finest Lemon, Lime & White Chocolate Cake

Per 76g
- Energy
- 1347kJ
-
- 321kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.7g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.3g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 34.2g
- 38%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.30g
- 5%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1772kJ / 422kcal
Product Description
- Lemon sponge cake filled with a white chocolate ganache and a lime soak, topped with lemon icing, lemon curd drizzle and white chocolate curls.
- Soft lemon sponge filled with a Belgian white chocolate ganache & zingy lime soak. Topped with a delicious Sicilian lemon drizzle icing.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Belgian White Chocolate (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Lemon Juice, Belgian White Chocolate Curls (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Lemon Curd (2%) [Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Water, Gelling Agent (Agar), Lemon Oil], Lime Juice, Pasteurised Egg White, Lemon Purée, Whipping Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lemon Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging and place the cake on a flat surface. Before removing collar, slide knife between cake and collar to release. Hold the cake and with a long clean, serrated sharp knife, cut cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Collar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 76g
|Energy
|1772kJ / 422kcal
|1347kJ / 321kcal
|Fat
|18.0g
|13.7g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|62.0g
|47.1g
|Sugars
|45.0g
|34.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.9g
|Protein
|2.5g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.39g
|0.30g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
