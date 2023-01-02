Innocent Revitalise Super Smoothie 300Ml
Product Description
- This Innocent Super Smoothie is a Blend of Crushed Fruit, Vegetables, Pure Juices, Milled Seeds, Baobab Puree and Vitamins.
- A Trojan Smoothie
- To the naked eye this might look like a super smoothie, but it is in fact a tiny Trojan horse. Listen closely and you'll hear its little wooden neigh. This one doesn't contain any hidden warriors, but it's packed with vitamins. We're quietly sneaking them in to support your immune system and help boost your defences from the inside out. Legendary stuff.
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. PS Eat your greens.
- What's in this Super Smoothie?
- Crushed Fruit & Veg
- Baobab Purèe
- A Source of Fibre
- Flax Seeds & a Bunch of Vitamins
- This smoothie is high in vitamins B2, B3 and B6 which can help reduce tiredness and fatigue, and vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good
- Sourced sustainably
- 10% of our profits go to charity see innocentfoundation.org
- Banana Free
- Helps Restore Your Immunity
- 1 of your 5 a day
- No Added Sugar Whatsoever
- Pasteurised
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 300ML
- Source of Fibre
- No Added Sugar
Information
Ingredients
1 Pressed Apple (45%), 3/4 of a Crushed Pear, A Splash of Pressed Beetroot, A Splash of Pressed Pomegranate (6.4%), 6 Crushed Raspberries (14.6%), 14 1/2 Crushed Blackcurrants, 3 Crushed Cranberries (1.5%), Some Milled Flax Seeds, Some Crushed Baobab and Some Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6, C & E)
Storage
- Keep refrigerated (0-8°C).- For best before date, see neck. - Once opened, drink within 2 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Looking after your super smoothie.
- - Shake before opening, not after.
Number of uses
150ml = 1 serving. This bottle contains 2 portions
Name and address
- Pop by:
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- Or:
- Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI)
- Say hi: hello@innocentdrinks.com
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml
|Energy
|197kJ (47kcal)
|296kJ (70kcal)
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|(of which saturates)
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|16g
|(of which sugars)
|9.1g
|14g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.32mg (29%*)
|0.48mg (44%*)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.38mg (27%*)
|0.57mg (41%*)
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|4mg (25%*)
|6mg (38%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.36mg (26%*)
|0.54mg (39%*)
|Vitamin C
|15mg (19%*)
|23mg (29%*)
|Vitamin E
|3.4mg (28%*)
|5.1mg (43%*)
|*% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit and veg
|-
|-
|150ml = 1 serving. This bottle contains 2 portions
|-
|-
