Tesco 8 Fish & Chip Cones 310G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 981kJ / 235kcal
Product Description
- Basa (Pangasius hypophthalmus) fillet chunks in salt and vinegar seasoned batter, with potato chips.
- Food worth celebrating Battered chunky basa fillet pieces served with chips in paper cones
- Pack size: 310G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Basa (31%) (Fish), Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Wheat Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Sodium Diacetate), Vinegar, Corn Grits, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Gluten, Yeast Extract, Rice Vinegar, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Raising Agent (Calcium Carbonate).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and crustaceans.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ GAS 6 16-18 mins Remove all packaging and set the paper cones to one side. Place the frozen fish and chips in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Cook to a golden colour and do not overcook. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. Place cooked fish and chips into the cones and serve.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: Do not eat raw..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Card. Recycle Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
310g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (32g**)
|Energy
|981kJ / 235kcal
|314kJ / 75kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|20.3g
|6.5g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|6.6g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.71g
|0.23g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 310g typically weighs 254g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: Do not eat raw..
