Tesco 8 Fish & Chip Cones 310G

Tesco 8 Fish & Chip Cones 310G
£3.00
£0.97/100g

1/8 of a pack

Energy
314kJ
75kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 981kJ / 235kcal

Product Description

  • Basa (Pangasius hypophthalmus) fillet chunks in salt and vinegar seasoned batter, with potato chips.
  • Food worth celebrating Battered chunky basa fillet pieces served with chips in paper cones
  • Pack size: 310G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Basa (31%) (Fish), Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Salt, Wheat Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Sodium Diacetate), Vinegar, Corn Grits, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Gluten, Yeast Extract, Rice Vinegar, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Raising Agent (Calcium Carbonate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and crustaceans.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ GAS 6 16-18 mins Remove all packaging and set the paper cones to one side. Place the frozen fish and chips in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time. Cook to a golden colour and do not overcook. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. Place cooked fish and chips into the cones and serve.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Card. Recycle Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

310g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (32g**)
Energy981kJ / 235kcal314kJ / 75kcal
Fat13.6g4.4g
Saturates2.1g0.7g
Carbohydrate20.3g6.5g
Sugars0.9g0.3g
Fibre2.6g0.8g
Protein6.6g2.1g
Salt0.71g0.23g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 310g typically weighs 254g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: Do not eat raw..

