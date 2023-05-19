Cherry Blossom Shoe Wipes 12 Pack

Restore the appearance of your smooth leather footwear and accessories when on the go. These easy-to-use wipes clean and shine your shoes, quickly restoring confidence to your step.

We love shoes and nothing makes us happier than protecting or restoring the appearance of your favourite footwear. Since 1906, we've been protecting every step and we're now the UK's only shoe polish manufacturer. With a wide range of products for you to rely on, you can always have confidence in the Cherry Blossom brand.

Cherry Blossom is a trademark

Instant clean and shine Restores the appearance of smooth leather

Produce of

Made in England

Net Contents

12 x Shoe Wipes

Preparation and Usage