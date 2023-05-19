We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cherry Blossom Shoe Wipes 12 Pack

Cherry Blossom Shoe Wipes 12 Pack

Cherry Blossom Shoe Wipes 12 Pack
Restore the appearance of your smooth leather footwear and accessories when on the go. These easy-to-use wipes clean and shine your shoes, quickly restoring confidence to your step.
We love shoes and nothing makes us happier than protecting or restoring the appearance of your favourite footwear. Since 1906, we've been protecting every step and we're now the UK's only shoe polish manufacturer. With a wide range of products for you to rely on, you can always have confidence in the Cherry Blossom brand.
Cherry Blossom is a trademark
Instant clean and shineRestores the appearance of smooth leather

Produce of

Made in England

Net Contents

12 x Shoe Wipes

Preparation and Usage

For Use On: Smooth leathers.How to Use:1. Peel back label and remove wipe.2. Wipe over leather footwear or accessory for an instant clean and shine.3. Once opened, reseal packet to prevent wipes from drying out and use within 3 months.Responsible Usage: Please dispose of used wipes responsibly, in a rubbish bin.We'd always recommend testing on an inconspicuous area before application.

