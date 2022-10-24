Miami Cocktail Co. Organic Bellini Spritz 250Ml
Product Description
- Mango Peach Rosé Bellini Spritz Organic Rosé Wine with Organic Juices & Natural Flavourings.
- EU Organic - US-ORG-, EU/non-EU Agriculture
- Organic
- 110 Calories Per Can
- No Added Sugar
- Gluten Free
- Pack size: 250ML
- No Added Sugar
Information
Allergy Information
- <strong>Contains: Sulphites</strong> (<100PPM).
ABV
4.0% vol
Country
United States
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For Best Before End: See side of tray
Produce of
Product of the USA
Recycling info
Pack. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Miami Cocktail Company, Inc.
Importer address
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd,
- 137 High Street,
- Burton on Trent,
- DE14 1JZ.
Distributor address
- MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
- Block J1,
- Maynooth Business Park,
- Maynooth,
- Co Kildare.
Return to
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd,
- 137 High Street,
- Burton on Trent,
- DE14 1JZ.
- UK consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate).
- MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
- Block J1,
- Maynooth Business Park,
- Maynooth,
- Co Kildare.
- ROI Consumer helpline: +44 (0)1283 514170 (ROI calls charged at standard rate to UK).
Net Contents
12 x 250ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.