Clubcard Price

Tesco Smoky Bbq Flavoured Chickpea & Seed Mix 25G

No ratings yetWrite a review
£0.75
£30.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
481kJ
115kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1924kJ / 461kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of roasted chickpeas with a barbecue flavour seasoning, black soya beans, edamame soya beans and pumpkin seeds.
  • BBQ coated chickpeas & pumpkin seed mix
  • PULSE BITES
  • Pack size: 25G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roasted Chickpeas [Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil], Black Soya Beans, Edamame Soya Beans, Pumpkin Seed, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Salt, Sugar, Rice Flour, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Sugar, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Blueberry, Flavouring, Spirit Vinegar, Paprika Extract, Maize Starch, Liquorice Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, cereals containing gluten, peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

25g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (25g)
Energy1924kJ / 461kcal481kJ / 115kcal
Fat24.3g6.1g
Saturates3.2g0.8g
Carbohydrate18.6g4.7g
Sugars4.5g1.1g
Fibre13.1g3.3g
Protein35.5g8.9g
Salt0.30g0.08g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

