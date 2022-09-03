Tesco Smoky Bbq Flavoured Chickpea & Seed Mix 25G
Each pack
- Energy
- 481kJ
-
- 115kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.1g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.08g
- 1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1924kJ / 461kcal
Product Description
- A mix of roasted chickpeas with a barbecue flavour seasoning, black soya beans, edamame soya beans and pumpkin seeds.
- BBQ coated chickpeas & pumpkin seed mix
- PULSE BITES
- Pack size: 25G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Roasted Chickpeas [Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil], Black Soya Beans, Edamame Soya Beans, Pumpkin Seed, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Salt, Sugar, Rice Flour, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Sugar, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Blueberry, Flavouring, Spirit Vinegar, Paprika Extract, Maize Starch, Liquorice Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, cereals containing gluten, peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
25g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (25g)
|Energy
|1924kJ / 461kcal
|481kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|24.3g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|18.6g
|4.7g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|13.1g
|3.3g
|Protein
|35.5g
|8.9g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.08g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds..
