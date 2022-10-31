Bluey Mouldable Soap 150G
Product Description
- BLUEY MOULDABLE SOAP 150G
- Mould and squish this colourful mouldable soap! Why not try to build your favourite Bluey character. Add some water while moulding to create soapy bubbles in the bath!
- Bluey (word mark and character logos) are trade marks of Ludo Studio Pty Limited and are used under licence. Bluey logo © Ludo Studio Pty Limited 2018. Licensed by BBC Studios. BBC is a trade mark of the British Broadcasting Corporation and is used under licence. BBC logo © BBC 1996
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Hydrolyzed Corn Starch, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Maltodextrin, Aqua, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Benzoic Acid, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 42090
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Washes off most fabrics with normal laundering. For best results, soak clothing immediately in cold water for a few hours. Avoid contact with furniture and furnishings and other materials that cannot be washed. May not wash completely from materials and surfaces that cannot be washed.
Warnings
- Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water immediately. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Warning! Not suitable for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Only to be used under adult supervision. THIS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
- Please retain for future reference.
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- BT27 6UH,
- NI.
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
150g ℮
Safety information
Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water immediately. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Warning! Not suitable for children under 3 years due to small parts. Choking hazard. Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Only to be used under adult supervision. THIS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT. Please retain for future reference.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.