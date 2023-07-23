We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

So Divine Men Pleasure Cup Reusable

5(6)
£20.00

£20.00/each

Delve deep during play sessions with this masturbation stroker. Designed for penises of all sizes, an ultra-soft inner sleeve provides tight, supportive grip while offering ultimate comfort so you can relax and indulge in sensual pleasure.
Product Length: 155mmProduct Width: Stretches to 70.8mmAll rights reserved.So Divine is a registered trademark.
Soft internal sleeveIntense stimulationSoft TPE inner sleeveStretchable one size fits allDiscreet designLatex & phthalate freeRemovable inner sleeve

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

Wash before and after each use.How to Use: Recommended to use with a water-based lubricant

