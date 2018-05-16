Tesco Finest Tiramisu Style Panettone 790G

1/8 of a pack
- Energy
- 1662kJ
-
- 397kcal
- 20%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 17.8g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 10.7g
- 54%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 27.1g
- 30%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.33g
- 6%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1679kJ / 401kcal
Product Description
- Leavened baked cake with coffee chocolate chips and a coffee flavoured filling, with a sachet of vanilla flavoured icing sugar.
- *Our Panettone is keeping its traditional origins using mother dough nurtured for 30 years, but we have given it a tiramisu inspired twist with coffee flavoured filling and chocolate to excite and delight your guests this Christmas
- Sweet & Flavourful with coffee cream and chocolate
- Pack size: 790G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sugar, Milk Fat, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Coffee Chocolate Chips (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Coffee Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Water, Fermented Wheat Flour, Vanilla Flavoured Icing Sugar [Sugar, Wheat Starch, Flavouring], Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Whole Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose, Palm Fat, Alcohol, Honey, Flavouring, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Coffee.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Not suitable for freezing.
Preparation and Usage
Open the panettone bag and add all of the icing sugar. Keeping the bag closed, shake it for few seconds ensuring all of the surface is covered.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
790g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8 of a pack (99g)
|Energy
|1679kJ / 401kcal
|1662kJ / 397kcal
|Fat
|18.0g
|17.8g
|Saturates
|10.8g
|10.7g
|Carbohydrate
|51.4g
|50.9g
|Sugars
|27.3g
|27.1g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.5g
|Protein
|6.9g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.33g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.