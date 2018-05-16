We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Tiramisu Style Panettone 790G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Tiramisu Style Panettone 790G
£10.00
£1.27/100g

1/8 of a pack

Energy
1662kJ
397kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
17.8g

high

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.7g

high

54%of the reference intake
Sugars
27.1g

high

30%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1679kJ / 401kcal

Product Description

  • Leavened baked cake with coffee chocolate chips and a coffee flavoured filling, with a sachet of vanilla flavoured icing sugar.
  • *Our Panettone is keeping its traditional origins using mother dough nurtured for 30 years, but we have given it a tiramisu inspired twist with coffee flavoured filling and chocolate to excite and delight your guests this Christmas
  • Sweet & Flavourful with coffee cream and chocolate
  • Pack size: 790G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Sugar, Milk Fat, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Coffee Chocolate Chips (7%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Coffee Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Water, Fermented Wheat Flour, Vanilla Flavoured Icing Sugar [Sugar, Wheat Starch, Flavouring], Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Whole Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose, Palm Fat, Alcohol, Honey, Flavouring, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Coffee.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Not suitable for freezing.

Preparation and Usage

  •  

    Open the panettone bag and add all of the icing sugar. Keeping the bag closed, shake it for few seconds ensuring all of the surface is covered.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

790g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (99g)
Energy1679kJ / 401kcal1662kJ / 397kcal
Fat18.0g17.8g
Saturates10.8g10.7g
Carbohydrate51.4g50.9g
Sugars27.3g27.1g
Fibre2.6g2.5g
Protein6.9g6.8g
Salt0.33g0.33g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Finest Christmas Desserts & Bakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here