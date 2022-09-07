Tesco Calorie Controlled Chicken Jambalaya 380G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 344kJ / 82kcal
Product Description
- Red and yellow peppers with cooked rice, cooked marinated chicken pieces and smoked bacon in a tomato and white wine sauce with herbs and spices.
- LOW FAT RECIPE 310kcal 1306kJ/310kcal per serving
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Cooked Marinated Chicken (15%) [Chicken, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Onion, Tomato, Tomato Purée, White Wine (4.5%), Smoked Bacon (4%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Onion Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Coriander Powder, Tomato Juice, Coriander, Parsley, Cumin Powder, Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W/900W 4 mins 30 secs / 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken and British and EU pork.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (380g)
|Energy
|344kJ / 82kcal
|1306kJ / 310kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|8.2g
|31.2g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|10.1g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|4.9g
|Protein
|7.6g
|28.7g
|Salt
|0.36g
|1.36g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
