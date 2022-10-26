We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Turkey & Sage Butter Flavour Crisps 150G

3.1(8)Write a review
Tesco Finest Turkey & Sage Butter Flavour Crisps 150G
£1.25
£0.83/100g

1/6 of a pack

Energy
517kJ
124kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.27g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2067kJ / 495kcal

Product Description

  • Turkey and sage butter flavour potato crisps.
  • Hand Cooked Crisps Our experts work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Herbs, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Citric Acid, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sage Extract.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy2067kJ / 495kcal517kJ / 124kcal
Fat27.2g6.8g
Saturates2.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate52.9g13.2g
Sugars2.2g0.5g
Fibre5.0g1.3g
Protein7.2g1.8g
Salt1.08g0.27g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

8 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very tasty

4 stars

Very tasty

Different

4 stars

Saw these thought I would like t try them they taste mostly of stuffing but a nice moorish flavour

Dissappointed

1 stars

I would have liked to give more stars but very little flavour!

Not a lot of flavour.

2 stars

Slightly disappointed with these crisps mainly with the flavouring. Mostly tasted like plain crisps with the odd hint of flavour. A good quality crisp apart from that.

Poor quality tasteless crisp. if you want fresh cr

1 stars

Poor quality tasteless crisp. if you want fresh crisp with a nice taste buy walkers crisp

Yummy

5 stars

By the smell upon opening the packet, I thought the taste of sage might be overwhelming, but these were definitely a big hit. A great addition to the Christmas offerings, love Finest hand cooked crisps

Great flavour, if a little greasy

4 stars

Great flavour, if a little greasy

quite nice

4 stars

canny nice but could do with more flavour

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here