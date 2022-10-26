Tesco Finest Turkey & Sage Butter Flavour Crisps 150G

Very tasty
Different
Saw these thought I would like t try them they taste mostly of stuffing but a nice moorish flavour
Dissappointed
I would have liked to give more stars but very little flavour!
Not a lot of flavour.
Slightly disappointed with these crisps mainly with the flavouring. Mostly tasted like plain crisps with the odd hint of flavour. A good quality crisp apart from that.
Poor quality tasteless crisp. if you want fresh crisp with a nice taste buy walkers crisp
Yummy
By the smell upon opening the packet, I thought the taste of sage might be overwhelming, but these were definitely a big hit. A great addition to the Christmas offerings, love Finest hand cooked crisps
Great flavour, if a little greasy
quite nice
canny nice but could do with more flavour