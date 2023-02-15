L'or. Artiste 5 Delicato Instant Coffee 95G

Silky smooth
For an instant coffee the flavour is rich and texture is silky smooth.
Delicious coffee
I have always stuck with the same old granulated coffee so thought I'd try this as on special offer and thank goodness I did. I love it, it tastes gorgeous especially with a splash of evaporated milk and a spoonful of brown sugar. A bit like a Baileys coffee but without the alcohol.
Smooth tasting
Lovely aroma , always mixes and dissolves well , lovely aroma when making , smooth and satisfying flavour with no bitterness ,great for my lattes too.
Perfect
Looking for a one off coffee as something being a treat and this is it.a bit pricey but worth the extra. Bought as part of promotion but will buy again
Delicate coffee
Rich but delicate delicious coffee from a well known brand.Enjoyable at anytime of day as a treat.Bought as part of a promotion.
Very refreshing
A wonderful smooth tasting coffee not at all bitter. Brought on promotion.
Loved it
Loved the taste, strong and smooth. Great quality for an instant coffee
Beautiful coffee
I was first attracted to this coffee by the attractive and modern packaging. I was a little confused by the description as it is called âDelicato' and yet it was a number 5 in strength which seemed to be a contradiction. I am so happy i bought it to try because it is indeed a delicate taste but deliciously strong without being too string or bitter. It is very smooth to drink and leaves a lovely aftertaste for a long time. The lovely crema that appears on the top was just as i would expect on a coffee shop coffee. I bought this on offer and will definitely buy again, its my new favourite
Great coffee
The best instant coffee tastes premium. This was bought as part of a promotion.
Great coffee
Tried for the first time. A rich coffee taste. Would buy again. Bought as part of a promotion.