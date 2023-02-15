We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

L'or. Artiste 5 Delicato Instant Coffee 95G

4.6(26)Write a review
L'or. Artiste 5 Delicato Instant Coffee 95G
£6.50
£6.84/100g

Product Description

  • Spray dried instant coffee with finely ground roast coffee (5%)
  • L’OR Artiste Delicato instant coffee blended with finely ground roast coffee delivers luxurious taste nuance and complexity, in the convenience of an instant A light-gold silky crema gives way to sweet, soft almond aromas and cookie-like taste notes, with a velvety aftertaste. Nuanced, but delightfully appealing. Every artist has their most precious collection, into which they put their heart and soul. L’OR Coffee Artists have devoted their sensory expertise to creating a collection of the finest instant coffees. By carefully selecting microground coffee beans - capturing the essence of freshly ground beans - and expertly blending with high-quality instant, they create an authentic coffee experience in an instant. Each part of the blend brings something different to the cup, touching the senses, for a truly unique instant.
  • Every cup of L'OR coffee ignites a moment of pure pleasure. Treat yourself to this immersive coffee experience. L'OR, a masterpiece in taste.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Sweet, Soft, Almond and Cookie-Like Notes with a Light Silky Crema
  • Instant Coffee 95g
  • Pack size: 95G

Information

Ingredients

Instant Coffee, Roast and Ground Coffee (5%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see base of tin.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Prepare
  • Add 1 teaspoon of coffee
  • Pour 180ml of hot water just off the boil
  • Delight the senses with every sip

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Tin. Recycle

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • UK,
  • SL6 6RJ.

Return to

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • UK,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • UK: 0808 100 8787
  • Ireland: 1800 207275
  • WWW.LORESPRESSO.COM

Net Contents

95g ℮

View all Premium Instant Coffee

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

26 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Silky smooth

5 stars

For an instant coffee the flavour is rich and texture is silky smooth.

Delicious coffee

5 stars

I have always stuck with the same old granulated coffee so thought I'd try this as on special offer and thank goodness I did. I love it, it tastes gorgeous especially with a splash of evaporated milk and a spoonful of brown sugar. A bit like a Baileys coffee but without the alcohol.

Smooth tasting

5 stars

Lovely aroma , always mixes and dissolves well , lovely aroma when making , smooth and satisfying flavour with no bitterness ,great for my lattes too.

Perfect

5 stars

Looking for a one off coffee as something being a treat and this is it.a bit pricey but worth the extra. Bought as part of promotion but will buy again

Delicate coffee

4 stars

Rich but delicate delicious coffee from a well known brand.Enjoyable at anytime of day as a treat.Bought as part of a promotion.

Very refreshing

5 stars

A wonderful smooth tasting coffee not at all bitter. Brought on promotion.

Loved it

5 stars

Loved the taste, strong and smooth. Great quality for an instant coffee

Beautiful coffee

5 stars

I was first attracted to this coffee by the attractive and modern packaging. I was a little confused by the description as it is called âDelicato' and yet it was a number 5 in strength which seemed to be a contradiction. I am so happy i bought it to try because it is indeed a delicate taste but deliciously strong without being too string or bitter. It is very smooth to drink and leaves a lovely aftertaste for a long time. The lovely crema that appears on the top was just as i would expect on a coffee shop coffee. I bought this on offer and will definitely buy again, its my new favourite

Great coffee

5 stars

The best instant coffee tastes premium. This was bought as part of a promotion.

Great coffee

5 stars

Tried for the first time. A rich coffee taste. Would buy again. Bought as part of a promotion.

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here