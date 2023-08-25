We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Good Gracious Colour Care Shampoo 400Ml

5(3)
£5.00

£1.25/100ml

Vegan

Good Gracious Colour Care Shampoo 400ml
With vitamin E & green tea to enhance, protect and lock in colour for a radiant, gorgeously glossy finishDon't fade away by enhancing your colour with our Colour Care range infused with Coconut Oil and Vitamin Enriched Antioxidants to keep hair gorgeously vibrant and radiant and feeling fabulous!
97% NaturalIngredients include natural, naturally derived and nature identical ingredientsFree from sulphates, parabens, petrochemicals, silicones and mineral oilsAlways tested on people, not animalsVegan friendly
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Ammonium Laureth Sulfate, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Extract, Camellia Sinensis Flower Extract, Octadecyl Di-T-Butyl-4-Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium Sorbate

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Gently massage onto wet hair and lather, focussing on the roots. Rinse thoroughly and repeat once more if necessary. For best results, finish with Good Gracious Colour Care Conditioner.

Additives

Free From Colours

