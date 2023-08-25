Good Gracious Colour Care Shampoo 400ml

With vitamin E & green tea to enhance, protect and lock in colour for a radiant, gorgeously glossy finish Don't fade away by enhancing your colour with our Colour Care range infused with Coconut Oil and Vitamin Enriched Antioxidants to keep hair gorgeously vibrant and radiant and feeling fabulous!

The Brand that Really Cares

97% Natural Ingredients include natural, naturally derived and nature identical ingredients Free from sulphates, parabens, petrochemicals, silicones and mineral oils Always tested on people, not animals Vegan friendly

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Ammonium Laureth Sulfate, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Extract, Camellia Sinensis Flower Extract, Octadecyl Di-T-Butyl-4-Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium Sorbate

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Gently massage onto wet hair and lather, focussing on the roots. Rinse thoroughly and repeat once more if necessary. For best results, finish with Good Gracious Colour Care Conditioner.

Additives