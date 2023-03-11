Febreze Air Freshener Lenor Exotic Bloom 300Ml

Febreze Air Freshener with Odourclear technology fights odours, leaving a light fresh scent. Discover the Exotic Bloom fragrance, a unique blend of serene countryside, flowers and fruit-trees where blushes of peach blossom contrast with the floral brushstrokes of bewitching Rose de mai and Freesia. Febreze Aerosols are non-flammable and contain 100% natural propellant. This makes them a perfect fit for any room in the house. Try the full range of Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher and Car Freshener. Also try Febreze 3volution Plugs, continuously fighting odour up to 90 days.

Discover the Exotic bloom fragrance, a unique blend of fruits and flowers that relax your senses Unique Odourclear technology doesn't just mask but truly fights odours, leaving a light fresh scent Leaves your home with a beautiful light, fresh scent Non-flammable, natural propellant and perfect for any room in the house Wide range of high quality fragrances

Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Benzisothiazolinone

Net Contents

300ml ℮