Organix Kids Mandarin & Apple Oaty Bars 6X23g

4.9(42)Write a review
Product Description

  • Organic mandarin and apple oaty bars containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, apple juice and mandarin oil
  • Organix Kids Marvellous Mandarin & Apple Oaty Bars are packed full of flavour & packed full of fun! With juicy raisins, wholegrain oats and a marvellous taste sensation your kids will love them...and you! 100% organic, under 100k cal and perfect for lunchboxes.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.
  • Wholegrain Oats 50.2%
  • Raisins(contains Sunflower Oil) 19.1%
  • Apple Juice Concentrate 12.0%
  • Sunflower Oil 10.5%
  • Agave Fibre(Inulin) 8.0%
  • Mandarin Oil 0.1%
  • Total 100%
  • EU Organic - CH-BIO-004, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C010395, www.fsc.org
  • Organix & No Junk Promise are Registered Trade Marks of Organix Brands Ltd.
  • Perfect for Lunchboxes
  • No junk promise
  • I'm organic
  • Packed with fruit & oats
  • High fibre
  • Under 100 Kcal Per Bar
  • Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Vegetarian and vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 138G
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats 50.2%, Raisins(contains Sunflower Oil) 19.1%, Apple Juice Concentrate 12.0%, Sunflower Oil 10.5%, Agave Fibre(Inulin) 8.0%, Mandarin Oil 0.1%

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Tree Nuts, Soya and Milk as this food is made in a factory that handles Tree Nuts, Soya and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Best before see base.

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: Suitable for 3 years+.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • Visit us at:
  • www.organix.com
  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 or 1800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

6 x 23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer bar
Energy1708kJ393kJ
-408kcal94kcal
Fat15g3.5g
of which saturates2.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate54g12g
of which sugars22g5.1g
Fibre13g3.0g
Protein7.7g1.8g
Sodium0.01g<0.01g
Salt0.03g<0.01g
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: Suitable for 3 years+.

