Organix Kids Mandarin & Apple Oaty Bars 6X23g

Organic mandarin and apple oaty bars containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, apple juice and mandarin oil
Organix Kids Marvellous Mandarin & Apple Oaty Bars are packed full of flavour & packed full of fun! With juicy raisins, wholegrain oats and a marvellous taste sensation your kids will love them...and you! 100% organic, under 100k cal and perfect for lunchboxes.
We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.
Perfect for Lunchboxes
No junk promise
I'm organic
Packed with fruit & oats
High fibre
Under 100 Kcal Per Bar
Contains naturally occurring sugars
Vegetarian and vegan friendly
Pack size: 138G
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Oats 50.2%, Raisins(contains Sunflower Oil) 19.1%, Apple Juice Concentrate 12.0%, Sunflower Oil 10.5%, Agave Fibre(Inulin) 8.0%, Mandarin Oil 0.1%
Allergy Information
May contain traces of Tree Nuts, Soya and Milk as this food is made in a factory that handles Tree Nuts, Soya and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold.
