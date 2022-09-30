Old Spice Captain 3 Piece Gift Set
Product Description
- OLD SPICE CAPTAIN 3 PIECE GIFT SET
- If You Are Looking For The Perfect Gift For Him, Old Spice Gift Sets Are The Answer. Old Spice Gift Sets For Men Are The Coolest Gift To Wow The Modern Man Because You Simply Can't Go Wrong With The Irresistible Manly Scents Of Old Spice. If You Are Looking For The Perfect Gift For Him, Old Spice Gift Sets Are The Answer. Old Spice Gift Sets For Men Are The Coolest Gift To Wow The Modern Man Because You Simply Can't Go Wrong With The Irresistible Manly Scents Of Old Spice. The Gentleman Gift Set Box From Old Spice Contains The Captain Deodorant Stick, Deodorant Spray And Men's Shower Gel. The Toiletries Come Packed In A Carton Box With Gentleman Design That Includes A Do-It-Yourself Domino Game. Simply Cut The Domino Pieces From The Sides Of The Box And Enjoy A Smelltastic Game. This Gift Set Features Captain Scent For Men, With Notes Of Water And Citrus, Our Best Rated Scent (Perfume Survey Among Top Competitors, 121 Males, UK 2021). You Just Can't Go Wrong With It. Finally, The Gift Set Sleeve Label Is Made From 80% Recycled Paper And With FSC Responsibly Sourced Materials. How Is This Old Spice Gift Set Not In Your Basket Yet.
- Old Spice men's' gift sets, with irresistible scents, are the coolest gift for modern men
- Gentleman gift set contains Captain deodorant stick 50ml, deodorant spray 150ml, and shower gel 250ml
- Domino Game inside the box. Enjoy the game and give the gift box set a second life
- Features the scent Captain - a modern fragrance for men, featuring water and citrus notes
Information
Ingredients
OLD SPICE CAPTAIN DEODORANT BODY SPRAY: Alcohol Denat.; Butane; Isobutane; Propane; Parfum; Methyl Cyclodextrin; Aqua; Linalool; Hexyl Cinnamal; Citronellol, OLD SPICE CAPTAIN SHOWER GEL + SHAMPOO: Aqua; Sodium Laureth Sulfate; Sodium Lauryl Sulfate; Sodium Chloride; Cocamidopropyl Betaine; Parfum; Sodium Citrate; Sodium Benzoate; Citric Acid; Linalool; Disodium EDTA; Sodium Hydroxide; Hexyl Cinnamal; Citronellol; Magnesium Nitrate; Methylchloroisothiazolinone; Magnesium Chloride; Methylisothiazolinone; CI 42090; CI 17200, OLD SPICE CAPTAIN DEODORANT STICK: Dipropylene Glycol; Aqua; Propylene Glycol; Sodium Stearate; Poloxamine 1307; Parfum; PPG-3 Myristyl Ether; Tetrasodium EDTA; Linalool; Hexyl Cinnamal; Citronellol; Limonene; Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate; CI 42090
Produce of
United Kingdom
Warnings
- OLD SPICE CAPTAIN DEODORANT BODY SPRAY: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Use in a well ventilated area. Avoid deliberate inhalation. Use only as directed. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. If rash develops discontinue use. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse with plenty of water. OLD SPICE CAPTAIN DEODORANT STICK: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. If rash develops discontinue use.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP, UK
Safety information
