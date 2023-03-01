We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ultra Turmeric With Black Pepper & Vitamin D 60 Tablets

Ultra Turmeric With Black Pepper & Vitamin D 60 Tablets

Vegetarian

Turmeric extract (Curcumin) food supplement tablets
Vit. D† Supports Normal Function of Immune System†The UK Department of Health recommends that everyone considers taking a daily supplement containing 10µg (400 IU) of vitamin D, especially during the autumn and winter, as found in Ultra Turmeric.Premium Quality Activated* CurcuminUltra Turmeric gives you the equivalent of over 13 grams of pure Turmeric in every tablet, providing 210mg of curcuminoids per tablet, including curcumin the key active ingredient in turmeric.Turmeric has been used for centuries for its many properties and is used to help support normal healthy digestion.With Black Pepper & Vit. D3* Ultra turmeric is specially activated with Black Pepper Extract renowned from the Malabar coast, South India, plus Vitamin D which contributes to normal immune system function.
©Vitabiotics Ltd. Ultra Turmeric is a trademark of Vitabiotics.IN-BIO-149
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 50 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. As a result, no other vitamin company, possibly in the world, has conducted such a diverse range of the highest level published research. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London
Queen's Award 4 Times WinnerCurcumin from extract equivalent to over 13g turmeric per tabletTurmeric extract sourced from Mysore, South IndiaGluten FreeUltra Range is Not Tested on AnimalsFrom UK's No 1 Vitamin Company50 Years Vitabiotics 1971 - 2021No Artificial ColoursNo PreservativesNo Lactose or YeastSuitable for Vegetarians
Turmeric has been used for centuries for its many properties and is used to help support normal healthy digestionVitamin D which contributes to normal immune system function

Ingredients

Curcumin (Curcuma Longa L.) Extract, Bulking Agents: Microcrystalline Cellulose & Dibasic Calcium Phosphate, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Glycerin Colours: Calcium Carbonate & Yellow Iron Oxide), Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Polyvinylpolyprrolidone, Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Purified Talc & Magnesium Stearate, Organic Black Pepper (Piper Nigram) Extract, Polyvinylpyrrolidone, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol), 2.33% of Agricultural ingredients are produced Organically

Allergy Information

Made in a site that may handle Nuts.

Net Contents

60 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsOne Tablet per Day.Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Can be used in conjunction with any other product in the vitabiotics range.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From PreservativesFree From Yeast

