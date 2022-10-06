We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco 2 Battered Cod Fillets 300G

Tesco 2 Battered Cod Fillets 300G

5(1)
Write a review

£3.60

£12.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One typical fillet
Energy
1247kJ
298kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
16.1g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.99g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 878kJ / 210kcal

Cod (Gadus morhua) fillets coated in batter.
The cod in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery www.msc.org Deliciously simple.Caught in the Wild. In a lightly seasoned batter for a crisp bite
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (57%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Yeast. 

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

View all Cod, Haddock & White Fish

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here