Tesco 2 Battered Cod Fillets 300G

Cod (Gadus morhua) fillets coated in batter.

The cod in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery www.msc.org Deliciously simple. Caught in the Wild. In a lightly seasoned batter for a crisp bite

Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (57%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Yeast.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g e