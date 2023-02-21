We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Lager Beer 18X330ml

4.9(31)Write a review
Peroni Nastro Azzurro Lager Beer 18X330ml
£25.00
£4.21/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Brewed in Italy since 1963 with authentic Italian craftmanship, passion and flair; Peroni Nastro Azzurro delivers a crisp and refreshing taste with light citrus notes.
  • Our exclusively grown Nostrano dell’Isola maize gives Peroni Nastro Azzurro it’s uplifting and unique taste, with a fast clean finish. Peroni Nastro Azzurro is the perfect choice. Salute!
  • Best served chilled.
  • Taste Profile: Crisp taste with a slightly hoppy, subtle citrus aromatic notes. Light body with a clean and fast finish.
  • Pack size: 18 x 330ml bottle.
  • ABV: 5.0%
  • Ingredients: Water, barley malt, Italian maize, hops, natural flavours
  • be drinkaware.co.uk
  • Peroni Nastro Azzurro can be enjoyed at all occasions and social moments where beer lovers are seeking a refreshing tasting beer.
  • Searching for an alcohol free alternative? Check out Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Alcohol Free Beer.
  • Brewed in Italy, with the same passion and flair, our Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% Alcohol Free Beer offers the same superior taste experience of the original Peroni Nastro Azzurro - delivering a crisp and refreshing Italian taste, now as an option with zero alcohol. 92% of people who trialled Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% thought the taste matched that of Peroni Nastro Azzurro - thanks to the hard work, dedication, and craft of our brewing team at Birra Peroni in Rome.
  • Taste Profile: Crisp taste with a slightly hoppy, subtle citrus aromatic notes. Light body with a clean and fast finish.
  • Best served chilled.
  • Pack size: 5940ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Italian Maize, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley.

ABV

5.0% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End - See Side of Pack

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in Italy

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Birra Peroni S.R.L.,
  • Via Birolli,
  • 8 - Roma.
  • For:
  • Asahi UK Ltd,

Return to

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • Asahi House,
  • 88-100 Chertsey Road,
  • Woking,
  • GU21 5BJ,
  • UK.
  • Consumer Helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
  • www.peroniitalia.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

18 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
kJ174
Kcal42
Fat0g
of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate3.0g
of which Sugars0g
Protein0.4g
Salt0g
View all Beer - Lager

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

31 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Quality lager

5 stars

Bought as part of promotion but would definately buy again

Very refreshing

5 stars

This is definitely a premium lager, a little bit more expensive than some but worth it for the crisp refreshing taste. Chill for as long as you can to get the best taste. The 18 pack is a great size party pack. I tried Peroni as part of a promotion and would 100% buy again.

Refreshing!

5 stars

Lovely refreshing lager! This product was purchased as part of a promotion.

Great beer

5 stars

Great tasting beer. Smooth and fresh taste. Even when it's full price, it's still good value and worth the money

Great tasting larger

5 stars

Really liked this only bought as it was part of a promotion but really glad i tried it. Would buy again.

Great beer

5 stars

Really like the taste of this beer. Nice sized bottle. Bought as part of a promotion.

Nice refreshing beer

5 stars

Really enjoyed this beers. Great deal too. Bought as part of a promotion.

Great refreshing beer

5 stars

Really enjoyed this beer, I will be buying again. Bought as part of a promotion.

Flavoursome and tasty

5 stars

Great product- perfect for parties or gatherings. Loved by all

Great tasting beer

5 stars

Really enjoyed this beer, great when its on offer too! Bought as part of a promotion.

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here