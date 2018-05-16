New
Jason's Sourdough Loaf Majestic Malted 450G
Each Slice (Average 64g) Contains
- Energy
- 690kJ
-
- 163kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.7g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.63g
- 11%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1078KJ
Product Description
- Sliced malted sourdough bread.
- A Big Thanks to Our for All the Amazing Flavour
- Mother Sour Culture
- Dough kneaders early risers committed to quality, time & patience pure perfectionists champions of taste
- Jason Geary is the 4th generation master baker in our family business which first opened in Leicester in 1906. Jason's sourdoughs are based on award winning recipes, handed down over decades, blending traditional methods with a modern twist and a passion for real sourdough, fermented over 24 hours from a mother sour culture - resulting in simply fabulous bread.
- No Compromise on Quality - Doing Things the Jason's Way
- Taste of Craftmanship
- Malted Lovelyness
- We're All About Taste
- A Source of Fibre
- No Artificial Flavourings or Preservatives
- Suitable for a Vegetarian Diet
- Pack size: 450G
- A Source of Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Roasted Malted Rye (7%), Rye Flour, Malted Barley Flour (1%), Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Malted Wheat Flour
Allergy Information
- Produced in a bakery that handles Egg, Milk and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for Freezing. Freeze by date mark shown and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use.Do not refreeze once defrosted. Store in a cool, dry place away from strong odours and direct sunlight. Storing in warm temperatures may reduce shelf life. Once opened, reseal product to retain freshness. Best Before. See re-sealable label.
Produce of
Made with ingredients sourced from the UK, EU and non-EU countries
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- WARNING. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this wrapper away from babies and small children.
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Geary's Bakeries Ltd,
- Unit D,
- Optimus Way,
- Glenfield,
- Leicester,
- LE3 8JR.
Return to
- Enjoy our bread fresh for a few days and then toast for several more. We love our bread and we're sure you will too, but if you're not a fan, just let us know and we'll give you your money back.
- Customer Enquiries. getintouch@jasonssourdough.co.uk
- jasonssourdough.co.uk
- Geary's Bakeries Ltd,
- Unit D,
- Optimus Way,
- Glenfield,
- Leicester,
- LE3 8JR.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per average slice (approx. 64g)
|Energy
|1078KJ
|690KJ
|-
|255Kcal
|163Kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|1.7g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|47g
|30g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|2.3g
|Protein
|9.3g
|5.9g
|Salt
|0.99g
|0.63g
Safety information
WARNING. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this wrapper away from babies and small children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.