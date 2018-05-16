Quorn Chilli Bean Bowl 300G

Product Description
- Meat free mince, made with Mycoprotein, with three beans in a spicy tomato sauce and white rice
- Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
- High in Protein
- Source of Fibre
- Low in Saturated Fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (20%), Water, Cooked White Rice (15%) [Water, White Rice], Quorn Mince (14%) [Mycoprotein*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Caramelised Sugar, Gluten Free Barley Malt Extract], Black Eye Beans (5%), Kidney Beans (5%), Onion, Red Pepper, Tomato Puree, Modified Maize Starch, Black Turtle Beans (1.7%), Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Ground Spices (0.5%) [Smoked Paprika, Cumin, Cayenne (Cayenne, Paprika), Coriander, Black Pepper], Salt, Burnt Sugar Syrup, Coriander, Oregano, *13% of product
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume immediately.Best before end: See top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g:
|(as sold) Per Pack:
|Energy
|326kJ/78kcal
|978kJ/234kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|4.2g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|32g
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|11g
|Protein
|3.9g
|12g
|Salt
|0.34g
|1.0g
|Serves 1
