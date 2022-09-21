We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kenco Original Cappuccino Instant Coffee 8 X 14.8G

2.7(19)Write a review
Kenco Original Cappuccino Instant Coffee 8 X 14.8G
£1.75
£1.48/100g

Each 14.8g serving contains

Energy
241kJ
57kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
1.5g

-

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

-

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.3g

-

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

-

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1627 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant coffee beverage
  • Based on packaging weight, compared to our previous packs. Please visit kenco.co.uk for more.
  • Kenco Cappuccino Instant Coffee brings all the luxury of an extravagent espresso cappuccino experience, right to your home Packaged in sachets that can be prepared simply and easily, this coffee treats you to a vibrantly-balanced blend with a rich aroma - worthy of any coffee selection.
  • A delicious, rich and creamy Cappuccino you can make yourself in seconds. Expertly blended to a coffee shop quality, complete with an indulgent velvety froth. How about a sprinkle of chocolate or cinnamon on top? You decide!
  • Home of Cofficionados Since 1923, Kenco is made up of hundreds of experts passionate about the excellence of coffee. From growing and harvesting, to roasting and blending, we're dedicated to delivering coffee that not only tastes smooth, flavourful and well-balanced - but coffee that is sustainably and responsibly sourced too. Enjoy Cappuccino Instant Coffee - get cosy with a cappuccino wherever you are.

The coffee company

  • Creamy Taste
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 118.4G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Instant Coffee (15%), Fully Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Maltodextrin, Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins, Modified Starch, Stabilizers (E340, E452), Salt, Anticaking Agent (E551), Flavouring, Emulsifier (E481)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion**
  • **Cocoa powder and coffee beans not included.
  • It's the Way You Make It
  • 1. Indulgence Begins with One Sachet of KENCO Cappucino - Empty it into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of Hot Water - Water should not be boiling.
  • 3. Stir Well Until it Looks Smooth & Silky - A longer stir makes it even better
  • Sip, Savour & Enjoy!

Number of uses

8 sticks / pack

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • UK,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • UK:
  • Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,

Return to

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • UK,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • UK: Consumer Response,
  • Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Freephone: 0808 100 8787
  • Ireland: 2nd Floor, Block F1,

Net Contents

8 x 14.8g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 gPer serving*RI%
Energy1627 kJ241 kJ
-385 kcal57 kcal3 %
Fat10 g1.5 g2 %
of which saturates9.8 g1.4 g7 %
Carbohydrate59 g8.8 g3 %
of which sugars43 g6.3 g7 %
Fibre3.6 g0.5 g-
Protein12 g1.8 g4 %
Salt1.3 g0.19 g3 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
8 sticks / pack---
View all Cappuccino, Latte & Mocha

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

19 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Kenco ruined another fine product

1 stars

I seriously don't know what they were thinking, this was amongst my top capucinno picks, but they seem to have ruined it and its now revolting.. WHY Kenco .. why?!!

Rich and Smooth

4 stars

I like these as they are rich and smooth. i find there is a little too much chocolate in them for my taste (hence 1 star less) but this doesn't stop me from having them

What have they done to this? Why?!!

1 stars

What have Kenco done to this? It used to be my favourite cup now it tastes like dishwater. Disgusting and and very disappointing.

LESS VALUE

3 stars

Higher Priced Lower Content Less Value

We love these for a treat. Very creamy and smooth

5 stars

We love these for a treat. Very creamy and smooth after whisking

Delicious cappuccino.

5 stars

Lovely to have as a special drink

Smaller not better

3 stars

It was good quality, the sachets are smaller so less coffee in my cup/mug. I'd rather pay little extra and go back to bigger sachets

Quality cappuccino 👍🏻

5 stars

Quality cappuccino 👍🏻

The best coffee in the world.....

5 stars

I love KenCo coffee & this is the best....Just the correct amount of sugar also strong....which is what I love .5 stars

Don’t bother

1 stars

Not impressed at all with the new recipe. I had always enjoyed the previous one and was disappointed when I had not been able to buy it for months. I had to add a spoon of coffee granules to give it some taste I have written a letter of complaint to them too, this is very rare for me.

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here