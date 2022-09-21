Kenco Original Cappuccino Instant Coffee 8 X 14.8G

Kenco ruined another fine product
I seriously don't know what they were thinking, this was amongst my top capucinno picks, but they seem to have ruined it and its now revolting.. WHY Kenco .. why?!!
Rich and Smooth
I like these as they are rich and smooth. i find there is a little too much chocolate in them for my taste (hence 1 star less) but this doesn't stop me from having them
What have they done to this? Why?!!
What have Kenco done to this? It used to be my favourite cup now it tastes like dishwater. Disgusting and and very disappointing.
LESS VALUE
Higher Priced Lower Content Less Value
We love these for a treat. Very creamy and smooth
We love these for a treat. Very creamy and smooth after whisking
Delicious cappuccino.
Lovely to have as a special drink
Smaller not better
It was good quality, the sachets are smaller so less coffee in my cup/mug. I'd rather pay little extra and go back to bigger sachets
Quality cappuccino 👍🏻
Quality cappuccino 👍🏻
The best coffee in the world.....
I love KenCo coffee & this is the best....Just the correct amount of sugar also strong....which is what I love .5 stars
Don’t bother
Not impressed at all with the new recipe. I had always enjoyed the previous one and was disappointed when I had not been able to buy it for months. I had to add a spoon of coffee granules to give it some taste I have written a letter of complaint to them too, this is very rare for me.